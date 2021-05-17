Days Gone arriva su PC, tutte le nuove uscite della settimana

Quella appena iniziata è una settimana piuttosto calma per quanto riguarda le nuove uscite di rilievo, con pochissime eccezioni che riguardano principalmente porting, come nel caso di Days Gone di PlayStation Studios, pronto ad arrivare su PC.

La settimana si apre con l'arrivo di SnowRunner su Nintendo Switch e Days Gone su PC, inoltre da segnalare il lancio di Leisure Suit Larry Wet Dreams Dry Twice su PS4, Xbox One e Nintendo Switch.

Martedì 18 maggio

SnowRunner | Switch

Arcaea | Switch

Jetboard Joust | Switch

Essays on Empathy | PC

Days Gone | PC

Leisure Suit Larry Wet Dreams Dry Twice | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Siege Survival Gloria Victis | PC

Mercoledì 19 maggio

Outbreak Endless Nightmares | Switch

Sunless Skies Sovereign Edition | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Aerial Knight's Never Yield | Switch

Giovedì 20 maggio

Just Die Already | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

The Wild at Heart | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Grindstone | PC

Skura Succubus 2 | Switch

Rise of the Slime | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

Sure Footing | Xbox One

Alchemist Adventure | Switch

Color Your World | Switch

Backworlds | Switch

Wood Block Escape Puzzles | Switch

Invirium | Switch

Tiger Trio’s Tasty Travels | Switch

Rising Hell | Switch

Layers of Fear 2 | Switch

Let Ir Roll Slide Puzzle | Switch

The Longest Road On Earth | PC

Jay and Silent Bob Mall Brawl | PS4, Xbox One

Manifold Garden | PS5

Frozenheim | PC

Lacuna | PC

Of Bird and Cage | PC

Venerdì 21 maggio

Miitopia | Switch

Cosmic Top Secret | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Guards | Switch

Wanna Survive | Switch

Gutwhale | Switch

Knockout City | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Driving World Aspen | Switch

Guards | Xbox One

Rust | PS4, Xbox One

Gli ultimi giorni della settimana sono invece più movimentati grazie al lancio di Miitopia per Nintendo Switch, Knockout City di Electronic Arts e Rust per PS4 e Xbox One.