Days Gone arriva su PC, tutte le nuove uscite della settimana
di
Davide Leoni
Quella appena iniziata è una settimana piuttosto calma per quanto riguarda le nuove uscite di rilievo, con pochissime eccezioni che riguardano principalmente porting, come nel caso di Days Gone di PlayStation Studios, pronto ad arrivare su PC.
La settimana si apre con l'arrivo di SnowRunner su Nintendo Switch e Days Gone su PC, inoltre da segnalare il lancio di Leisure Suit Larry Wet Dreams Dry Twice su PS4, Xbox One e Nintendo Switch.
Martedì 18 maggio
- SnowRunner | Switch
- Arcaea | Switch
- Jetboard Joust | Switch
- Essays on Empathy | PC
- Days Gone | PC
- Leisure Suit Larry Wet Dreams Dry Twice | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Siege Survival Gloria Victis | PC
Mercoledì 19 maggio
- Outbreak Endless Nightmares | Switch
- Sunless Skies Sovereign Edition | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Aerial Knight's Never Yield | Switch
Giovedì 20 maggio
- Just Die Already | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- The Wild at Heart | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Grindstone | PC
- Skura Succubus 2 | Switch
- Rise of the Slime | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- Sure Footing | Xbox One
- Alchemist Adventure | Switch
- Color Your World | Switch
- Backworlds | Switch
- Wood Block Escape Puzzles | Switch
- Invirium | Switch
- Tiger Trio’s Tasty Travels | Switch
- Rising Hell | Switch
- Layers of Fear 2 | Switch
- Let Ir Roll Slide Puzzle | Switch
- The Longest Road On Earth | PC
- Jay and Silent Bob Mall Brawl | PS4, Xbox One
- Manifold Garden | PS5
- Frozenheim | PC
- Lacuna | PC
- Of Bird and Cage | PC
Venerdì 21 maggio
- Miitopia | Switch
- Cosmic Top Secret | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Guards | Switch
- Wanna Survive | Switch
- Gutwhale | Switch
- Knockout City | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Driving World Aspen | Switch
- Guards | Xbox One
- Rust | PS4, Xbox One
Gli ultimi giorni della settimana sono invece più movimentati grazie al lancio di Miitopia per Nintendo Switch, Knockout City di Electronic Arts e Rust per PS4 e Xbox One.
Days Gone
- In Uscita su
- PS4
- PS4 Pro
- Pc
- Date di Pubblicazione
- PS4 : 26/04/2019
- PS4 Pro : 26/04/2019
- Pc : 18/05/2021
- Genere: Azione/Avventura
- Sviluppatore: Sony Bend
- Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
