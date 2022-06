Dead By Daylight: in arrivo l'aggiornamento che ribilancerà il gioco horror multiplayer

TLDR : Overhauled progression system🩸⬇️



🔓Prestiging a character for the 1st time will unlock Tier 1 of their perks on all characters, making them available to use right away. Same for prestige/tiers 2&3.



👀 No more resets!



🏆 Prestige to 100 and earn rewards along the way pic.twitter.com/y0O6gc32LR