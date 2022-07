Deadrop ha una grafica migliore di Call of Duty? Tom Henderson punzecchia Dr Disrespect

This is Dr. Disrespect's new NFT shooter called "DEADROP". This is the game he said if he took a screenshot, it blows anything from the CoD engine. He probably meant CoD mobile (which is still a reach) pic.twitter.com/JntaM8Ny5r

BTW - I know the game has been in development for 6 months. I'm pointing out that the creator said it looks better than COD, which it clearly doesn't and that's it.



If EA said 1 month before the Skate. reveal that it looks better than Session, I'd tweet something similar.