Deals with Gold: FlatOut 4, Mega Man 10 e 2Dark tra le nuove offerte della settimana

Sconti Xbox One
Tra i giochi Xbox One in promozione troviamo 2Dark, il Premium Pass di Battlefield 1, Dex, FlatOut 4 Total Insanity e i due episodi della serie Styx.
- 2Dark Xbox One Game 70% DWG
- Battle Islands – Support Engineer & Gold Add-On 85% Spotlight
- Battle Islands: Commanders – Exclusive Battle Over Berlin Bundle Add-On 85% Spotlight
- Battlefield 1 Premium Pass Add-On 70% Spotlight
- Bridge Constructor Stunts Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Bridge Constructor Xbox One Game 67% DWG
- Caveman Warriors Xbox One Game 33% DWG
- Dex Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Ethan: Meteor Hunter Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- FlatOut 4 : Total Insanity Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- Gems of War – Sir Gwayne Starter Pack Add-On 85% Spotlight
- Iron Wings Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
- Maria The Witch Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Xbox One Game 33% DWG
- Mega Man Legacy Collection Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- Poi Xbox One Game 33% DWG
- Prominence Poker – Made Bundle Add-On 85% Spotlight
- Refunct Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shards of Darkness Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Styx: Shards of Darkness Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- The Surge Xbox One Game 60% DWG
Offerte Xbox 360
- Bound by Flame Games On Demand 75% DWG
- Contrast Arcade 80% DWG
- Divinity II – The Dragon Knight Saga Games On Demand 75% DWG
- Mars: War Logs Arcade 75% DWG
- Mega Man 10 Arcade 40% DWG
- Mega Man 9 Arcade 40% DWG
- Remember Me Games On Demand 75% DWG
- The Escapists Games On Demand 75% DWG
Gli sconti Xbox 360 prevedono invece tagli di prezzi su Divinity II, Bound by Flame, MARS War Logs, Mega Man 9 e 10 e Remember Me.
Quanto è interessante?
Vai ai commenti