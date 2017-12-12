Deals with Gold: FlatOut 4, Mega Man 10 e 2Dark tra le nuove offerte della settimana

Come ogni martedì, tornano isu Xbox Store: da oggi e fino al 19 dicembre gli abbonati Gold potranno usufruire di sconti e offerte speciali su una selezione di giochi per Xbox One e Xbox 360.

Sconti Xbox One

Tra i giochi Xbox One in promozione troviamo 2Dark, il Premium Pass di Battlefield 1, Dex, FlatOut 4 Total Insanity e i due episodi della serie Styx.

2Dark Xbox One Game 70% DWG

Battle Islands – Support Engineer & Gold Add-On 85% Spotlight

Battle Islands: Commanders – Exclusive Battle Over Berlin Bundle Add-On 85% Spotlight

Battlefield 1 Premium Pass Add-On 70% Spotlight

Bridge Constructor Stunts Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Bridge Constructor Xbox One Game 67% DWG

Caveman Warriors Xbox One Game 33% DWG

Dex Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Ethan: Meteor Hunter Xbox One Game 50% DWG

FlatOut 4 : Total Insanity Xbox One Game 60% DWG

Gems of War – Sir Gwayne Starter Pack Add-On 85% Spotlight

Iron Wings Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight

Maria The Witch Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Xbox One Game 33% DWG

Mega Man Legacy Collection Xbox One Game 60% DWG

Poi Xbox One Game 33% DWG

Prominence Poker – Made Bundle Add-On 85% Spotlight

Refunct Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shards of Darkness Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Styx: Shards of Darkness Xbox One Game 75% DWG

The Surge Xbox One Game 60% DWG

Offerte Xbox 360

Bound by Flame Games On Demand 75% DWG

Contrast Arcade 80% DWG

Divinity II – The Dragon Knight Saga Games On Demand 75% DWG

Mars: War Logs Arcade 75% DWG

Mega Man 10 Arcade 40% DWG

Mega Man 9 Arcade 40% DWG

Remember Me Games On Demand 75% DWG

The Escapists Games On Demand 75% DWG

Gli sconti Xbox 360 prevedono invece tagli di prezzi su Divinity II, Bound by Flame, MARS War Logs, Mega Man 9 e 10 e Remember Me.