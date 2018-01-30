Everyeye.it

  4. Deals with Gold: Forza Horizon 3 e Fallout 4 tra i nuovi videogiochi Xbox in offerta

Deals with Gold: Forza Horizon 3 e Fallout 4 tra i nuovi videogiochi Xbox in offerta

Come ogni martedì, tornano i Deals with Gold su Xbox Store: tra le nuove offerte trovano spazio titoli come 2Dark, FIFA 18, Fallout 4, Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4, Forza Horizon 3 e Sherlock Holmes The Devil's Daughter.

Sconti Giochi Xbox One

  • 2Dark Xbox One Game 80% DWG
  • Death Squared Xbox One Game 25% DWG
  • FIFA 18 & NBA LIVE 18: The One Edition Bundle Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • FIFA 18 & NHL 18 Bundle Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • NHL 18 Young Stars Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • NHL 18 Young Stars Edition Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • NHL 18 Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Rory McIlroy PGA TOUR Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Fallout 4 Season Pass Add-On 50% DWG
  • Fallout 4 Xbox One Game 33% DWG
  • Fallout 4: Automatron Add-On 40% DWG
  • Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop Add-On 40% DWG
  • Fallout 4: Far Harbor Add-On 40% DWG
  • Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition Xbox One Game 40% DWG
  • Fallout 4: Nuka-World Add-On 40% DWG
  • Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop Add-On 40% DWG
  • Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop Add-On 40% DWG
  • Fearful Symmetry & the Cursed Prince Xbox Play Anywhere 15% DWG
  • FIFA 18 ICON Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • FIFA 18 Ronaldo Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • FIFA 18 Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight
  • Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight
  • Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
  • Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto Pack Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight
  • Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight
  • Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Shantae: Pirate Queen’s Quest Xbox One Game 40% DWG
  • Forza Horizon 2: Storm Island Add-On 75% DWG
  • Forza Horizon 3 Deluxe Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight
  • Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels Add-On 75% DWG
  • Forza Horizon 3 Standard Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 40% Spotlight
  • Forza Horizon 3 Ultimate Edition Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight
  • Forza Motorsport 6 Car Pass Add-On 80% DWG
  • Forza Motorsport 6 – NASCAR Expansion Add-On 75% DWG
  • Hunting Simulator Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Letter Quest: Grimm’s Journey Remastered Xbox One Game 70% DWG
  • Madden NFL 18: G.O.A.T. Super Bowl Edition Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • Mordheim: City of the Damned – Undead Add-On 33% DWG
  • Mordheim: City of the Damned – Witch Hunters* Add-On 33% DWG
  • Mordheim: City of the Damned Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Mystik Belle Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • The Sun and Moon Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • The Technomancer Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • This is the Police Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • Vertical Drop Heroes HD Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Zombie Army Trilogy Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Le offerte indicate sono valide per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold fino al 6 febbraio 2018, al momento non ci sono promozioni attive per i giochi Xbox 360.

