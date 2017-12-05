Deals with Gold: Forza Horizon 3, Unravel e Divinity Original Sin tra le nuove offerte

Major Nelson ha annunciato i nuovi Deals with Gold per i possessori di Xbox One e Xbox 360: da oggi e fino al 12 dicembre, gli abbonati Gold troveranno decine di giochi in offerta, tra cui

Sconti Xbox One

Tra i giochi Xbox One in offerta trovano spazio anche Worms Anniversary Edition, Unravel, The Escapists Supermax Edition, Metro Last Light Redux e Pixel Heroes.

Anoxemia Xbox One Game 67% DWG

Divinity Original Sin – Enhanced Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen Xbox One Game 30% DWG

Dungeon Defenders II – Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Dungeon Defenders II – Gemtacular Bundle Add-On 50% DWG

Dungeon Defenders II – Heroic Bundle Add-On 50% DWG

Metro Last Light Redux Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Spintires MudRunner Xbox One Game 25% DWG

The Escapists Supermax Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG

The Technomancer Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Transcripted Xbox One Game 15% DWG

Unmechanical: Extended Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Unravel Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Worms Anniversary Edition Xbox One Game 67% DWG

Dungeon Defenders II – Standard Edition Add-On 50% DWG

EA Sports Rory McIlroy PGA Tour Xbox One Game 67% DWG

Forza Horizon 2 Car Pass Add-On 80% DWG

Forza Horizon 2 Porsche Expansion Add-On 85% DWG

Forza Horizon 2: Storm Island Add-On 75% DWG

Forza Horizon 3 and Forza Horizon 2 Bundle Xbox One Game 40% DWG

Forza Horizon 3 VIP Add-On 75% DWG

Forza Motorsport 6 – Porsche Expansion Add-On 75% DWG

Infinity Runner Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Metro 2033 Redux Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Metro Redux Bundle Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Sconti validi anche per gli abbonati Silver

Ricchi sconti anche per gli utenti Silver, i quali potranno acquistare a prezzo ridotto The Banner Saga Complete Pack, Crimson Chrome, Armello, Inside & Limbo Double Pack e tanti altri giochi:

#IDARB: Tightwad Edition Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight

10tons Adventure Puzzles Bundle Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight

10tons Physics Puzzle Double Pack Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight

Armello – Deluxe Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

Artifex Mundi Essential Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

Artifex Mundi Fantasy Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

Awarded Platformer Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

Banner Saga Complete Pack with Survival Mode Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight

Blowfish Bundle #1 – Gunscape & Siegecraft Commander Xbox One Game 50%

Chariot Bundle Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight

Crazy Sports Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

Crimson Chrome Bundle Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight

Danger Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

The Jackbox Party Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

The Jackbox Party Trilogy Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

The Pure Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

tinyBuild Bundle: PartyHard + Lovely Planet + No Time To Explain Xbox One Game 50%

Toy Odyssey Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

Ultimate Overdrive Collector’s Pack – Awesomenauts Assemble! Game Pack Game 60%

Ultimate Overdrive Pack – Awesomenauts Assemble! Game Pack Xbox One Game 60%

Victor Vran Overkill Edition Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

Wales Interactive Publisher Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

Don’t Starve: Giant Edition + Shipwrecked Expansion Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

Fast Paced Action Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

Inside & Limbo Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 2 Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 4 Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 5 Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

Kinect Triple Bundle: Beats & Booms & Squids Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight

Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty – Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight

Outlast: Bundle of Terror Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight

Puzzles Bundle Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight

Recotech Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

Rogue Stormers & Giana Sisters Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

RWBY: Grimm Eclipse – Team JNPR Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

Sparkle Bundle Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight

Starpoint Gemini 2 Gold Pack Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight

The Arrogance Lost Collection Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

Xbox 360

Infine, gli svonti riservati agli utenti Xbox 360 con NBA Jam, Battlefield 3, Street Fighter IV, Dead Space 3 e DuckTales Remastered in offerta.

Battlefield 3 Games On Demand 75%

NBA Jam Games On Demand 50%

RAW – Realms of Ancient War Games On Demand 75%

Street Fighter IV Games On Demand 30%

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix Games On Demand 67%

Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix Games On Demand 75%

Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition Games On Demand 60%

Things on Wheels Games On Demand 80%

Bionic Commando Rearmed 2 Games On Demand 75%

Dead Space 3 Games On Demand 75%

DuckTales Remastered Games On Demand 75%

Final Exam Games On Demand 75%

Metro 2033 Games On Demand 85%

Metro Last Light Games On Demand 85%

Cosa ne pensate dei nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana?