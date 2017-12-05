Deals with Gold: Forza Horizon 3, Unravel e Divinity Original Sin tra le nuove offerte

Everyeye.it

Major Nelson ha annunciato i nuovi Deals with Gold per i possessori di Xbox One e Xbox 360: da oggi e fino al 12 dicembre, gli abbonati Gold troveranno decine di giochi in offerta, tra cui Divinity Original Sin, Dragon's Dogma Dark Arisen, Forza Horizon 2 e Forza Motorsport 6.

Sconti Xbox One
Tra i giochi Xbox One in offerta trovano spazio anche Worms Anniversary Edition, Unravel, The Escapists Supermax Edition, Metro Last Light Redux e Pixel Heroes.

  • Anoxemia Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • Divinity Original Sin – Enhanced Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen Xbox One Game 30% DWG
  • Dungeon Defenders II – Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Dungeon Defenders II – Gemtacular Bundle Add-On 50% DWG
  • Dungeon Defenders II – Heroic Bundle Add-On 50% DWG
  • Metro Last Light Redux Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Spintires MudRunner Xbox One Game 25% DWG
  • The Escapists Supermax Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • The Technomancer Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Transcripted Xbox One Game 15% DWG
  • Unmechanical: Extended Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Unravel Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Worms Anniversary Edition Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • Dungeon Defenders II – Standard Edition Add-On 50% DWG
  • EA Sports Rory McIlroy PGA Tour Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • Forza Horizon 2 Car Pass Add-On 80% DWG
  • Forza Horizon 2 Porsche Expansion Add-On 85% DWG
  • Forza Horizon 2: Storm Island Add-On 75% DWG
  • Forza Horizon 3 and Forza Horizon 2 Bundle Xbox One Game 40% DWG
  • Forza Horizon 3 VIP Add-On 75% DWG
  • Forza Motorsport 6 – Porsche Expansion Add-On 75% DWG
  • Infinity Runner Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Metro 2033 Redux Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Metro Redux Bundle Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Sconti validi anche per gli abbonati Silver
Ricchi sconti anche per gli utenti Silver, i quali potranno acquistare a prezzo ridotto The Banner Saga Complete Pack, Crimson Chrome, Armello, Inside & Limbo Double Pack e tanti altri giochi:

  • #IDARB: Tightwad Edition Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
  • 10tons Adventure Puzzles Bundle Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
  • 10tons Physics Puzzle Double Pack Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
  • Armello – Deluxe Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Artifex Mundi Essential Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Artifex Mundi Fantasy Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Awarded Platformer Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Banner Saga Complete Pack with Survival Mode Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
  • Blowfish Bundle #1 – Gunscape & Siegecraft Commander Xbox One Game 50%
  • Chariot Bundle Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
  • Crazy Sports Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Crimson Chrome Bundle Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
  • Danger Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • The Jackbox Party Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • The Jackbox Party Trilogy Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • The Pure Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • tinyBuild Bundle: PartyHard + Lovely Planet + No Time To Explain Xbox One Game 50%
  • Toy Odyssey Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Ultimate Overdrive Collector’s Pack – Awesomenauts Assemble! Game Pack Game 60%
  • Ultimate Overdrive Pack – Awesomenauts Assemble! Game Pack Xbox One Game 60%
  • Victor Vran Overkill Edition Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Wales Interactive Publisher Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Don’t Starve: Giant Edition + Shipwrecked Expansion Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Fast Paced Action Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Inside & Limbo Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 2 Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 4 Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 5 Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Kinect Triple Bundle: Beats & Booms & Squids Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
  • Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty – Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
  • Outlast: Bundle of Terror Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
  • Puzzles Bundle Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
  • Recotech Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Rogue Stormers & Giana Sisters Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • RWBY: Grimm Eclipse – Team JNPR Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Sparkle Bundle Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
  • Starpoint Gemini 2 Gold Pack Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
  • The Arrogance Lost Collection Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

Xbox 360
Infine, gli svonti riservati agli utenti Xbox 360 con NBA Jam, Battlefield 3, Street Fighter IV, Dead Space 3 e DuckTales Remastered in offerta.

  • Battlefield 3 Games On Demand 75%
  • NBA Jam Games On Demand 50%
  • RAW – Realms of Ancient War Games On Demand 75%
  • Street Fighter IV Games On Demand 30%
  • Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix Games On Demand 67%
  • Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix Games On Demand 75%
  • Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition Games On Demand 60%
  • Things on Wheels Games On Demand 80%
  • Bionic Commando Rearmed 2 Games On Demand 75%
  • Dead Space 3 Games On Demand 75%
  • DuckTales Remastered Games On Demand 75%
  • Final Exam Games On Demand 75%
  • Metro 2033 Games On Demand 85%
  • Metro Last Light Games On Demand 85%

Cosa ne pensate dei nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana?

