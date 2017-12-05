Deals with Gold: Forza Horizon 3, Unravel e Divinity Original Sin tra le nuove offerte

Sconti Xbox One
Tra i giochi Xbox One in offerta trovano spazio anche Worms Anniversary Edition, Unravel, The Escapists Supermax Edition, Metro Last Light Redux e Pixel Heroes.
- Anoxemia Xbox One Game 67% DWG
- Divinity Original Sin – Enhanced Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen Xbox One Game 30% DWG
- Dungeon Defenders II – Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Dungeon Defenders II – Gemtacular Bundle Add-On 50% DWG
- Dungeon Defenders II – Heroic Bundle Add-On 50% DWG
- Metro Last Light Redux Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Spintires MudRunner Xbox One Game 25% DWG
- The Escapists Supermax Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- The Technomancer Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Transcripted Xbox One Game 15% DWG
- Unmechanical: Extended Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Unravel Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Worms Anniversary Edition Xbox One Game 67% DWG
- Dungeon Defenders II – Standard Edition Add-On 50% DWG
- EA Sports Rory McIlroy PGA Tour Xbox One Game 67% DWG
- Forza Horizon 2 Car Pass Add-On 80% DWG
- Forza Horizon 2 Porsche Expansion Add-On 85% DWG
- Forza Horizon 2: Storm Island Add-On 75% DWG
- Forza Horizon 3 and Forza Horizon 2 Bundle Xbox One Game 40% DWG
- Forza Horizon 3 VIP Add-On 75% DWG
- Forza Motorsport 6 – Porsche Expansion Add-On 75% DWG
- Infinity Runner Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Metro 2033 Redux Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Metro Redux Bundle Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Sconti validi anche per gli abbonati Silver
Ricchi sconti anche per gli utenti Silver, i quali potranno acquistare a prezzo ridotto The Banner Saga Complete Pack, Crimson Chrome, Armello, Inside & Limbo Double Pack e tanti altri giochi:
- #IDARB: Tightwad Edition Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
- 10tons Adventure Puzzles Bundle Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
- 10tons Physics Puzzle Double Pack Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
- Armello – Deluxe Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Artifex Mundi Essential Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Artifex Mundi Fantasy Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Awarded Platformer Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Banner Saga Complete Pack with Survival Mode Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
- Blowfish Bundle #1 – Gunscape & Siegecraft Commander Xbox One Game 50%
- Chariot Bundle Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
- Crazy Sports Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Crimson Chrome Bundle Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
- Danger Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- The Jackbox Party Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- The Jackbox Party Trilogy Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- The Pure Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- tinyBuild Bundle: PartyHard + Lovely Planet + No Time To Explain Xbox One Game 50%
- Toy Odyssey Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Ultimate Overdrive Collector’s Pack – Awesomenauts Assemble! Game Pack Game 60%
- Ultimate Overdrive Pack – Awesomenauts Assemble! Game Pack Xbox One Game 60%
- Victor Vran Overkill Edition Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Wales Interactive Publisher Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Don’t Starve: Giant Edition + Shipwrecked Expansion Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Fast Paced Action Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Inside & Limbo Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 2 Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 4 Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 5 Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Kinect Triple Bundle: Beats & Booms & Squids Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
- Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty – Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
- Outlast: Bundle of Terror Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
- Puzzles Bundle Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
- Recotech Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Rogue Stormers & Giana Sisters Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- RWBY: Grimm Eclipse – Team JNPR Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Sparkle Bundle Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
- Starpoint Gemini 2 Gold Pack Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight
- The Arrogance Lost Collection Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Xbox 360
Infine, gli svonti riservati agli utenti Xbox 360 con NBA Jam, Battlefield 3, Street Fighter IV, Dead Space 3 e DuckTales Remastered in offerta.
- Battlefield 3 Games On Demand 75%
- NBA Jam Games On Demand 50%
- RAW – Realms of Ancient War Games On Demand 75%
- Street Fighter IV Games On Demand 30%
- Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix Games On Demand 67%
- Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix Games On Demand 75%
- Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition Games On Demand 60%
- Things on Wheels Games On Demand 80%
- Bionic Commando Rearmed 2 Games On Demand 75%
- Dead Space 3 Games On Demand 75%
- DuckTales Remastered Games On Demand 75%
- Final Exam Games On Demand 75%
- Metro 2033 Games On Demand 85%
- Metro Last Light Games On Demand 85%
Cosa ne pensate dei nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana?
Quanto è interessante?
