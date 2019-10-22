Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Deals with Gold, ecco le nuove offerte della settimana per Xbox One e Xbox 360

Deals with Gold, ecco le nuove offerte della settimana per Xbox One e Xbox 360
In attesa dei Saldi di Halloween tornano i Deals with Gold su Xbox Store, con tante offerte sui migliori giochi per Xbox One e Xbox 360, in vendita a prezzo ridotto fino al prossimo 29 ottobre.

Tra i giochi in offerta questa settimana troviamo Wreckfest, NBA 2K20, Forza Motorsport 7, Mudrunner, 2Dark, Need for Speed, Tom Clancy's The Division (con relative espansioni), Mafia 3, XCOM 2, Fallout 4 e Fallout 76, solamente per citarne alcuni.

Sconti Xbox One

  • NBA 2K20 Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG
  • Wreckfest Xbox One Game 10% DWG
  • Forza Motorsport 7 Fate of the Furious Car Pack Add-On 80% DWG
  • Mudrunner – American Wilds Edition Xbox Game Pass 67% DWG
  • Gravel Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG
  • Stellaris: Console Edition Xbox Game Pass 30% DWG
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall Xbox One X Enhanced 20% DWG
  • Need For Speed Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • The Jackbox Party Pack Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • 2Dark Xbox One Game 80% DWG
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 20% DWG
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall – Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG
  • Asdivine Dios Xbox One Game 30% DWG
  • Awesome Pea Xbox One Game 30% DWG
  • Broken Sword 5 – the Serpent’s Curse Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • The King’s Bird Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • The Shapeshifting Detective Xbox One Game 40% DWG
  • Tour de France 2018 Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Trailmakers Xbox One Game 20% DWG
  • Valley Xbox One Game 80% DWG
  • Wreckfest Deluxe Xbox One Game 10% DWG
  • Wreckfest Season Pass Add-On 10% DWG
  • Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Mafia III Season Pass Add-On 50% DWG
  • XCOM 2: War of the Chosen Add-On 67% DWG
  • Grand Theft Auto V Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Dont Starve: Shipwrecked Console Edition Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Candle: The Power of the Flame Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale
  • UglyDolls: An Imperfect Adventure Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight Sale
  • Crayola Scoot Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Fallout 76 Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Franchise Sale
  • Fallout 4 Xbox Game Pass 60% Franchise Sale
  • Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Franchise Sale
  • Fallout 4 Season Pass Add-On 50% Franchise Sale
  • Fallout 76: Tricentennial Pack Upgrade Xbox One Game 50% Franchise Sale
  • Fallout 4: Automatron Add-On 40% Franchise Sale
  • Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop Add-On 40% Franchise Sale

Xbox 360 Offerte

  • Things on Wheels Arcade 80% DWG
  • Call of Juarez: Gunslinger Backward Compatible 65% DWG
  • Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood Backward Compatible 50% DWG
  • Call of Juarez: The Cartel Backward Compatible 75% DWG
  • Saints Row Backward Compatible 75% DWG
  • Saints Row 2 Backward Compatible 75% DWG
  • Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell Backward Compatible 75% DWG
  • Saints Row: The Third Backward Compatible 75% DWG
  • Saints Row IV Backward Compatible 75% DWG
  • Prey Games On Demand 80% DWG
  • Spec Ops: The Line Backward Compatible 80% DWG
  • XCOM: Enemy Within Backward Compatible 80% DWG
  • Rainbow Six Vegas Backward Compatible 67% Franchise Sale
  • Rainbow Six Vegas 2 Backward Compatible 67% Franchise Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter Backward Compatible 50% Franchise Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 Backward Compatible 50% Franchise Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier Backward Compatible 50% Franchise Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist Backward Compatible 60% Franchise Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent Backward Compatible 60% Franchise Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction Backward Compatible 50% Franchise Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Backward Compatible 50% Franchise Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Pandora Tomorrow Backward Compatible 50% Franchise Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory Backward Compatible 50% Franchise Sale
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent Backward Compatible 50% Franchise Sale
  • Fallout 3 Backward Compatible 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Fallout 3: Broken Steel Add-On 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Fallout 3: Mothership Zeta Add-On 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Fallout 3: Operation: Anchorage Add-On 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Fallout 3: Point Lookout Add-On 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Fallout 3: The Pitt Add-On 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Fallout: New Vegas Backward Compatible 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Fallout: New Vegas: Dead Money Add-On 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Fallout: New Vegas: Honest Hearts Add-On 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Fallout: New Vegas: Lonesome Road Add-On 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Fallout: New Vegas: Old World Blues Add-On 40% Spotlight Sale

Anche sul fronte Xbox 360 non mancano le offerte relative a titoli come Fallout New Vegas, Fallout 3, Splinter Cell, Prey, Call of Juarez Bound in Blood, Saints Row The Third e Rainbow Six Vegas 2. I giochi contrassegnati dal simbolo asterisco (*) sono in promozione solamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold.

Da Moon Hunters a What Remains of Edith Finch: le ultime novità su Xbox Store

