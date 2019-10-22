Deals with Gold, ecco le nuove offerte della settimana per Xbox One e Xbox 360

In attesa dei Saldi di Halloween tornano i Deals with Gold su Xbox Store, con tante offerte sui migliori giochi per Xbox One e Xbox 360, in vendita a prezzo ridotto fino al prossimo 29 ottobre.

Tra i giochi in offerta questa settimana troviamo Wreckfest, NBA 2K20, Forza Motorsport 7, Mudrunner, 2Dark, Need for Speed, Tom Clancy's The Division (con relative espansioni), Mafia 3, XCOM 2, Fallout 4 e Fallout 76, solamente per citarne alcuni.

Sconti Xbox One

NBA 2K20 Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG

Wreckfest Xbox One Game 10% DWG

Forza Motorsport 7 Fate of the Furious Car Pack Add-On 80% DWG

Mudrunner – American Wilds Edition Xbox Game Pass 67% DWG

Gravel Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG

Stellaris: Console Edition Xbox Game Pass 30% DWG

Age of Wonders: Planetfall Xbox One X Enhanced 20% DWG

Need For Speed Xbox One Game 75% DWG

The Jackbox Party Pack Xbox One Game 50% DWG

2Dark Xbox One Game 80% DWG

Age of Wonders: Planetfall – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 20% DWG

Age of Wonders: Planetfall – Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG

Asdivine Dios Xbox One Game 30% DWG

Awesome Pea Xbox One Game 30% DWG

Broken Sword 5 – the Serpent’s Curse Xbox One Game 75% DWG

The King’s Bird Xbox One Game 50% DWG

The Shapeshifting Detective Xbox One Game 40% DWG

Tour de France 2018 Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Trailmakers Xbox One Game 20% DWG

Valley Xbox One Game 80% DWG

Wreckfest Deluxe Xbox One Game 10% DWG

Wreckfest Season Pass Add-On 10% DWG

Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Mafia III Season Pass Add-On 50% DWG

XCOM 2: War of the Chosen Add-On 67% DWG

Grand Theft Auto V Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Dont Starve: Shipwrecked Console Edition Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale

Candle: The Power of the Flame Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale

UglyDolls: An Imperfect Adventure Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight Sale

Crayola Scoot Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight Sale

Fallout 76 Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Franchise Sale

Fallout 4 Xbox Game Pass 60% Franchise Sale

Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Franchise Sale

Fallout 4 Season Pass Add-On 50% Franchise Sale

Fallout 76: Tricentennial Pack Upgrade Xbox One Game 50% Franchise Sale

Fallout 4: Automatron Add-On 40% Franchise Sale

Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop Add-On 40% Franchise Sale

Xbox 360 Offerte

Things on Wheels Arcade 80% DWG

Call of Juarez: Gunslinger Backward Compatible 65% DWG

Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood Backward Compatible 50% DWG

Call of Juarez: The Cartel Backward Compatible 75% DWG

Saints Row Backward Compatible 75% DWG

Saints Row 2 Backward Compatible 75% DWG

Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell Backward Compatible 75% DWG

Saints Row: The Third Backward Compatible 75% DWG

Saints Row IV Backward Compatible 75% DWG

Prey Games On Demand 80% DWG

Spec Ops: The Line Backward Compatible 80% DWG

XCOM: Enemy Within Backward Compatible 80% DWG

Rainbow Six Vegas Backward Compatible 67% Franchise Sale

Rainbow Six Vegas 2 Backward Compatible 67% Franchise Sale

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter Backward Compatible 50% Franchise Sale

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 Backward Compatible 50% Franchise Sale

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier Backward Compatible 50% Franchise Sale

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist Backward Compatible 60% Franchise Sale

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent Backward Compatible 60% Franchise Sale

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction Backward Compatible 50% Franchise Sale

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Backward Compatible 50% Franchise Sale

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Pandora Tomorrow Backward Compatible 50% Franchise Sale

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory Backward Compatible 50% Franchise Sale

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent Backward Compatible 50% Franchise Sale

Fallout 3 Backward Compatible 50% Spotlight Sale

Fallout 3: Broken Steel Add-On 40% Spotlight Sale

Fallout 3: Mothership Zeta Add-On 40% Spotlight Sale

Fallout 3: Operation: Anchorage Add-On 40% Spotlight Sale

Fallout 3: Point Lookout Add-On 40% Spotlight Sale

Fallout 3: The Pitt Add-On 40% Spotlight Sale

Fallout: New Vegas Backward Compatible 50% Spotlight Sale

Fallout: New Vegas: Dead Money Add-On 40% Spotlight Sale

Fallout: New Vegas: Honest Hearts Add-On 40% Spotlight Sale

Fallout: New Vegas: Lonesome Road Add-On 40% Spotlight Sale

Fallout: New Vegas: Old World Blues Add-On 40% Spotlight Sale

Anche sul fronte Xbox 360 non mancano le offerte relative a titoli come Fallout New Vegas, Fallout 3, Splinter Cell, Prey, Call of Juarez Bound in Blood, Saints Row The Third e Rainbow Six Vegas 2. I giochi contrassegnati dal simbolo asterisco (*) sono in promozione solamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold.