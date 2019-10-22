Deals with Gold, ecco le nuove offerte della settimana per Xbox One e Xbox 360
In attesa dei Saldi di Halloween tornano i Deals with Gold su Xbox Store, con tante offerte sui migliori giochi per Xbox One e Xbox 360, in vendita a prezzo ridotto fino al prossimo 29 ottobre.
Tra i giochi in offerta questa settimana troviamo Wreckfest, NBA 2K20, Forza Motorsport 7, Mudrunner, 2Dark, Need for Speed, Tom Clancy's The Division (con relative espansioni), Mafia 3, XCOM 2, Fallout 4 e Fallout 76, solamente per citarne alcuni.
Sconti Xbox One
- NBA 2K20 Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG
- Wreckfest Xbox One Game 10% DWG
- Forza Motorsport 7 Fate of the Furious Car Pack Add-On 80% DWG
- Mudrunner – American Wilds Edition Xbox Game Pass 67% DWG
- Gravel Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG
- Stellaris: Console Edition Xbox Game Pass 30% DWG
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall Xbox One X Enhanced 20% DWG
- Need For Speed Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- The Jackbox Party Pack Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- 2Dark Xbox One Game 80% DWG
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 20% DWG
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall – Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG
- Asdivine Dios Xbox One Game 30% DWG
- Awesome Pea Xbox One Game 30% DWG
- Broken Sword 5 – the Serpent’s Curse Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- The King’s Bird Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- The Shapeshifting Detective Xbox One Game 40% DWG
- Tour de France 2018 Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Trailmakers Xbox One Game 20% DWG
- Valley Xbox One Game 80% DWG
- Wreckfest Deluxe Xbox One Game 10% DWG
- Wreckfest Season Pass Add-On 10% DWG
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Mafia III Season Pass Add-On 50% DWG
- XCOM 2: War of the Chosen Add-On 67% DWG
- Grand Theft Auto V Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Dont Starve: Shipwrecked Console Edition Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
- Candle: The Power of the Flame Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale
- UglyDolls: An Imperfect Adventure Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight Sale
- Crayola Scoot Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight Sale
- Fallout 76 Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Franchise Sale
- Fallout 4 Xbox Game Pass 60% Franchise Sale
- Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Franchise Sale
- Fallout 4 Season Pass Add-On 50% Franchise Sale
- Fallout 76: Tricentennial Pack Upgrade Xbox One Game 50% Franchise Sale
- Fallout 4: Automatron Add-On 40% Franchise Sale
- Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop Add-On 40% Franchise Sale
Xbox 360 Offerte
- Things on Wheels Arcade 80% DWG
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger Backward Compatible 65% DWG
- Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood Backward Compatible 50% DWG
- Call of Juarez: The Cartel Backward Compatible 75% DWG
- Saints Row Backward Compatible 75% DWG
- Saints Row 2 Backward Compatible 75% DWG
- Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell Backward Compatible 75% DWG
- Saints Row: The Third Backward Compatible 75% DWG
- Saints Row IV Backward Compatible 75% DWG
- Prey Games On Demand 80% DWG
- Spec Ops: The Line Backward Compatible 80% DWG
- XCOM: Enemy Within Backward Compatible 80% DWG
- Rainbow Six Vegas Backward Compatible 67% Franchise Sale
- Rainbow Six Vegas 2 Backward Compatible 67% Franchise Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter Backward Compatible 50% Franchise Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 Backward Compatible 50% Franchise Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier Backward Compatible 50% Franchise Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist Backward Compatible 60% Franchise Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent Backward Compatible 60% Franchise Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction Backward Compatible 50% Franchise Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Backward Compatible 50% Franchise Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Pandora Tomorrow Backward Compatible 50% Franchise Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory Backward Compatible 50% Franchise Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent Backward Compatible 50% Franchise Sale
- Fallout 3 Backward Compatible 50% Spotlight Sale
- Fallout 3: Broken Steel Add-On 40% Spotlight Sale
- Fallout 3: Mothership Zeta Add-On 40% Spotlight Sale
- Fallout 3: Operation: Anchorage Add-On 40% Spotlight Sale
- Fallout 3: Point Lookout Add-On 40% Spotlight Sale
- Fallout 3: The Pitt Add-On 40% Spotlight Sale
- Fallout: New Vegas Backward Compatible 50% Spotlight Sale
- Fallout: New Vegas: Dead Money Add-On 40% Spotlight Sale
- Fallout: New Vegas: Honest Hearts Add-On 40% Spotlight Sale
- Fallout: New Vegas: Lonesome Road Add-On 40% Spotlight Sale
- Fallout: New Vegas: Old World Blues Add-On 40% Spotlight Sale
Anche sul fronte Xbox 360 non mancano le offerte relative a titoli come Fallout New Vegas, Fallout 3, Splinter Cell, Prey, Call of Juarez Bound in Blood, Saints Row The Third e Rainbow Six Vegas 2. I giochi contrassegnati dal simbolo asterisco (*) sono in promozione solamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold.
