Death Stranding 2, il bizzarro trailer conquista internet: meme a non finire!

Senza dubbio il nuovo trailer di Death Stranding 2 On The Beach è stato uno dei protagonisti più importanti del PlayStation State of Play del 31 gennaio. Hideo Kojima ha mostrato più a fondo la sua nuova opera scatenando i fan grazie al suo stile bizzarro ed affascinante. Ed ovviamente non potevano mancare i meme.

Subito dopo la pubblicazione del nuovo filmato, gli appassionati si sono subito scatenati con ironia, confronti e battute che mettono in evidenza quanto Death Stranding 2 On The Beach abbia lasciato il segno con la sua ultima presentazione, piena di particolarità che non sono passate inosservate. A colpire è stato in particolare il piccolo burattino al fianco di Sam Porter Bridges e Fragile: c'è chi lo considera un amico perfetto per Alan Wake data la forte somiglianza tra i due e chi invece lo paragona all'attore Timothee Chalamet. C'è anche chi considera il burattino di Death Stranding 2 un richiamo a Mimir di God of War Ragnarok per via di una battuta presente nel trailer.

Ancora, c'è chi paragona il look di Higgs a Eric Draven, il Corvo interpretato sul grande schermo da Brandon Lee. E non possono mancare battute sullo stesso Kojima che, non contento di aver già conquistato le attenzioni del pubblico con il nuovo Death Stranding, rivela di essere già al lavoro sulla sua prossima esclusiva PlayStation in arrivo tra chissà quanti anni. E tra dettagli minuscoli e apprezzamenti allo stile del gioco, Death Stranding 2 sembra già avere in pugno i giocatori.

Ricordiamo che Death Stranding 2 On the Beach è atteso su PlayStation 5 nel corso del 2025, in un periodo per adesso non meglio precisato.