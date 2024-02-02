Death Stranding 2, il bizzarro trailer conquista internet: meme a non finire!
Senza dubbio il nuovo trailer di Death Stranding 2 On The Beach è stato uno dei protagonisti più importanti del PlayStation State of Play del 31 gennaio. Hideo Kojima ha mostrato più a fondo la sua nuova opera scatenando i fan grazie al suo stile bizzarro ed affascinante. Ed ovviamente non potevano mancare i meme.
Subito dopo la pubblicazione del nuovo filmato, gli appassionati si sono subito scatenati con ironia, confronti e battute che mettono in evidenza quanto Death Stranding 2 On The Beach abbia lasciato il segno con la sua ultima presentazione, piena di particolarità che non sono passate inosservate. A colpire è stato in particolare il piccolo burattino al fianco di Sam Porter Bridges e Fragile: c'è chi lo considera un amico perfetto per Alan Wake data la forte somiglianza tra i due e chi invece lo paragona all'attore Timothee Chalamet. C'è anche chi considera il burattino di Death Stranding 2 un richiamo a Mimir di God of War Ragnarok per via di una battuta presente nel trailer.
Ancora, c'è chi paragona il look di Higgs a Eric Draven, il Corvo interpretato sul grande schermo da Brandon Lee. E non possono mancare battute sullo stesso Kojima che, non contento di aver già conquistato le attenzioni del pubblico con il nuovo Death Stranding, rivela di essere già al lavoro sulla sua prossima esclusiva PlayStation in arrivo tra chissà quanti anni. E tra dettagli minuscoli e apprezzamenti allo stile del gioco, Death Stranding 2 sembra già avere in pugno i giocatori.
Ricordiamo che Death Stranding 2 On the Beach è atteso su PlayStation 5 nel corso del 2025, in un periodo per adesso non meglio precisato.
Decided to give Alan Wake a little pal from Death Stranding 2! pic.twitter.com/ntcTvA99Qb— 𝐑𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 (@RuleTimeSpace) January 31, 2024
Timothée Chalamet's role in Death Stranding 2 has been revealed: pic.twitter.com/lydqetXI6X— Jordan Middler (@JordanMiddler) January 31, 2024
woke up and remembered death stranding 2 is coming, nobody makes smoking cooler than kojima pic.twitter.com/brIUJGkcr7— Maisey @ Yakuzathon & FFVIIR Waiting Room (@Foxhound_Maisey) February 1, 2024
There are BTs in the Smoke pic.twitter.com/XTwYGxg5uF— Nightingale (@ZeitzZwei) January 31, 2024
Seeing a lot of people make Joker comparisons to Higgs Death Stranding when he’s clearly Brandon Lee from the Crow. You know, the character who was murdered and comes back for revenge and plays a sick guitar solo on a roof? pic.twitter.com/8Brwi78kVZ— V-gétarienne (@bizzaroren) February 1, 2024
OHMYGOD THE SONG HIGGS IS PLAYING ON THE GUITAR IS BBS THEME 👶👶🐋🐋🌈🌈🤔🤔😭😭😭😭😭 DEATH STRANDING 2 I NEED YOU pic.twitter.com/lV34EOwFI5— Killian - DEATH STRANDING 2 (@killian_C_u) February 1, 2024
Me and the boys on our way to defend Death Stranding 2 from the inevitable "It's just a walking simulator" slander pic.twitter.com/9cJ39pzMod— 🍑 (@SweetPeachGames) January 31, 2024
>shows off Death Stranding 2— Doc Strangelove (@DocStrangelove2) January 31, 2024
>releasing next year
>”oh by the way I’m making a new espionage game after this.”
>refuses to elaborate any further pic.twitter.com/L6io3MVHFN
Death Stranding 2 On The Beach
- In Uscita su
- PS5
- Genere: Avventura
- Sviluppatore: Kojima Productions
- Publisher: PlayStation Studios
Quanto attendi: Death Stranding 2 On The Beach
Hype totali: 63
