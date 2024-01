Death Stranding 2: come procede lo sviluppo? Le ultime da Hideo Kojima

Happy New Year, 2024 is the Year of the Dragon, so I asked Yoji and RYU to design a "Ryu (dragon) Dense (LUDENS)" for us.



This year will be another year of simultaneous production of "DS2" and "OD". DS2 still has some ADR left, and we will start recording Japanese voice overs. I… pic.twitter.com/CZEu00QVRC