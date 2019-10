Death Stranding: Die-Hardman invita gli utenti a non fare spoiler

I suggest to any #DeathStranding fans! I know you are excited and waiting patiently for the game to drop. Me too! But maybe STAY OFF SOCIAL MEDIA until November 1 There are likely to be spoilers and some people just can’t help but spoil it for others. #DieHardman Love 🖤💀🤘🏾😉 pic.twitter.com/VhGiz2SzBe