Death Stranding è ancora il gioco più venduto su Steam, a una settimana dal lancio

Thank you so much! #DeathStrandingPC has been top of the @Steam charts ever since release! https://t.co/Ny1aucz9mo



Available here↓

Steam https://t.co/cVSKwHo3jh

Epic Games https://t.co/9QONAGlZHr#505Games

(click the YouTube link to see in 60 frames!) pic.twitter.com/h7GLuo4hLo