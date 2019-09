Death Stranding: Guerrilla regala del cioccolato a Kojima per spronarlo nello sviluppo!

@MvdLeeuwGG from @Guerrilla brought us gifts including custom made DS packaged chocolate! Friggin’ insane! Thank you so much! pic.twitter.com/sHtWy2d6hy

Our partner, Michiel from Guerilla Games visited Kojima Productions as a sign of support and as Michiel Porter Bridges to deliver these awesome gifts all the way from Amsterdam. Thank you very much😊 pic.twitter.com/pdHjGatwql