Death Stranding: Hideo Kojima ripercorre gli esordi di Kojima Productions

When I established Kojima Productions I had only the logo but no staffs, techs, engines or even the office. I started the concept while filling all the needs including the casts. It’s been 3 years creating the game restlessly, now I feel the ordinary happiness🌈 pic.twitter.com/4xBc9yB5b4

I was already 52 when I decided to become independent. I was told to get retired by my family and ppl around me but friends in the world who are devoting their lives for creatives said to me that “there’re ppl out there waiting for your work so keep creating for them”.🌈🐋🦀🐟 pic.twitter.com/YG0Yz7pD5i