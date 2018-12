Death Stranding: in attesa del gioco...diamo uno sguardo al merchandising ufficiale!

The Kojima Productions Store has been renewed, and it now features some of the items shown at E3 and TGS. Come take a look and get yours while they last!



Global website: https://t.co/ZUImJZX3lH

Japan: https://t.co/iSZtyswynm

China: https://t.co/fsaGTsAGkk pic.twitter.com/bK9KnGNVvg