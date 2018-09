Death Stranding: Kojima Productions ha altri personaggi da presentare

Here's the character of Guillermo del Toro who was kind enought to make a special appearance in DEATH STRANDING. Because I respectfully wanted him to prioritize his filmmaking, we have scanned his face and body into 3D and let other actors do his performance and voice. pic.twitter.com/cGodNSXW1U — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) 28 settembre 2018

Left one is the female character of DEATH STRANDING by Lindsay Wagner A.K.A. "The Bionic Woman". Right one is "the mysterious soldier" by Mads Mikkelsen. pic.twitter.com/MmfcvssEPu — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) 28 settembre 2018