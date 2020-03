Death Stranding: Kojima svela un aneddoto sulle 'foto psichiche' della Camera di MGS1

Photo can be taken by POV, color change is possible, save it after compressing into JPEG. I also added psychic photo. lol

If you take photo with camera in MGS1(1998), depending on the area you take, non-existence thing comes up. In fact I t was the faces of my staff back then. This psychic photo will disappear from the file by exorcising. Some media took it seriously & became hot topic unexpectedly.