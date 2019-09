Death Stranding: nel mondo di gioco troveremo prodotti realmente esistenti!

This was introduced in the previous #TGS2019 presentation too, but as featured in today's Private Room gameplay, the Shirt Sam wears in the private room was designed by Berlin based Acronym, led by @erlsn !! pic.twitter.com/3nNvs8jQpB — Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) September 14, 2019

You will have Monster Energy in the private room. If used during the game, it will help your stamina! #DeathStranding pic.twitter.com/9mKArpjYf0 — Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) September 14, 2019