Death Stranding su PC: l'ultima patch porta gli Obiettivi su Epic Store e migliora il DLSS

#DeathStrandingPC update v1.04 is now LIVE!



This patch includes:

• Added Ultra Performance Mode for DLSS 2.1

• Added Achievement Display Support for Epic Games Store

• Improved game stability



Steam - https://t.co/ulPCxbHocX

Epic Games Store - https://t.co/jPIi2sKcb9 pic.twitter.com/wWgj8nYqrn