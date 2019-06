Death Stranding su PS4: spiegato il riferimento costante al 'Videogioco di Hideo Kojima'

33 years ago in Game Industry, the game dev team was formed only 5-6 ppl. Creating the concept ideas, writing the story & specs, drawing the mapon the graph paper, helping dot draw, inputting the data directly, managing the flag, constructing simplified language by logic,

compressing binary number image, conducting all the directions and even writing the manual script.

And then I had to do business management, producing, & promoting. Even when the team got bigger and the task was subdivided my way of making game didn’t change, an indies style.