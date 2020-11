Demon's Souls, svelata la lista dei trofei: i più ostici sono stati rimossi

The Demon’s Souks remake trophy list has been publicly revealed now here, as I said a week or so ago, you’ll see they’ve removed the worst trophies and added much more fun ones: https://t.co/hXalUvT3X2 https://t.co/1nLKN8B8Yn

All weapon upgrades trophies have been removed in the Demons Souls Remake. Quite a few new trophies are in and they’re a lot more fun. This will be a reasonably easy and enjoyable platinum trophy to achieve.