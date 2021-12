Demon Slayer, DLC gratis disponibile: arrivano Enmu, Yushiro, Tamayo e i 60 fps online

Enmu and the team of Yushiro & Tamayo join Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles!



Also added:

⚔️ More online missions

🏆 More rewards to unlock

⏩ A new 60fps option for online custom matches on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Steam



Download the latest update today! pic.twitter.com/r5zbdL9Vf6