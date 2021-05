Destiny 2, bug per lo Stendardo di Ferro: problemi con il drop delle nuove armi

We are investigating an issue where the Archon's Thunder Machine Gun and Riiswalker Shotgun cannot be acquired from Lord Saladin, Iron Engrams, Bounties, or post-match rewards. Currently, these weapons may only be acquired from the "Iron-Handed Diplomacy" quest.

Team is digging on the Iron Banner drops.



Looks like the goal is to get the Shotgun&MG into the vendor/bounty pool by the next Iron Banner.



Until then, hit that quest on all three characters.



I lucked out. Decent roll. pic.twitter.com/yIuFAtoJjK