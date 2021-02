Destiny 2: Bungie si scusa per l'attività che riprende involontariamente un motto nazista

I recognize it’s practically impossible to change these things in the game now, but @trophygoth is right that @Bungie should publicly acknowledge the issue and look into how these antisemitic references shipped, even accidentally. I hope @Cozmo23 & @A_dmg04 will take notice.

But part of the perniciousness of antisemitic ideas and images is how you can spread them without knowing that’s what you’re doing or realizing the harm you’re perpetuating—which is exactly what I think happened here.