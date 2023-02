Destiny 2 L'Eclissi: prima immagine del nuovo raid, ecco quando verrà sbloccato

🛠️ Destiny 2 servers will be taken offline beginning February 27, 2023 @ 9AM PST in preparation for Lightfall. Lightfall's pre-load will begin shortly after.



Destiny 2 servers are expected to return online February 28 @ 9AM PST.



Follow @BungieHelp for all status updates. pic.twitter.com/PqnHQKe7aL