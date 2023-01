Destiny 2 offline, Bungie indaga sui salvataggi corrotti: server disattivati

Destiny 2 is being brought offline as we investigate an ongoing issue causing certain Triumphs, Seals, and Catalysts to lose progress for players. Stand by for updates.

Our investigation and testing continues. To set expectations, this issue will not be resolved tonight.



We are estimating a timeline of 3-4 AM PST tomorrow, January 25, for our fix to get deployed. Timeline subject to change.



More info will be provided once available.