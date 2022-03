Destiny 2, il Raid L'Ombra del Discepolo è stato completato: clan Elysium ancora campione

After verification we're proud to congratulate our Destiny 2 Vow of the Disciple World First winners, clan Elysium! BACK-TO-BACK CHAMPIONS!



💠 Cruz

💠 Kyros

💠 Moople

💠 Quazz

💠 Saltagreppo

💠 Slap pic.twitter.com/9Jde0OgKI9