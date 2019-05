Detroit Become Human: David Cage ripercorre le origini del progetto

Exactly 22 years ago, I was in a small apartment turned into an office, with 25 new employees, with no clue about how to make this game. What a journey, meeting wonderful people, directing amazing talents, and making a job of my crazy ideas...

I feel so fortunate and grateful. pic.twitter.com/VdaOu52n0K — David Cage (@David__Cage) 2 maggio 2019

#DetroitBecomeHuman would be nothing without this wonderful community, #connorarmy and all people around the world who loved the game, talked about it, created fan art. A community based on humanist values, friendship and respect.

You are just amazing. pic.twitter.com/HnXDDBA1qI — David Cage (@David__Cage) 2 maggio 2019