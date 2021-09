Detroit Become Human: Sony ha impedito che una prostituta facesse da quarto protagonista?

Project Karma/Solstice was eventually cancelled as Sony wanted their third and final title in collaboration with Quantic Dream to be on a Detroit: Become Human Kara demo that Quantic had created. Quantic Dream was also having game engine difficulties with an open-world game.

It's currently unclear if Project Karma/Solstice has been morphed into the Star Wars project, but from my sources understanding the game engine can not hack an open-world title. So we'll have to see how it pans out.