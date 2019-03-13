Devil May Cry 5 conquista la vetta della classifica giapponese

Devil May Cry 5 debutta al primo posto della classifica software giapponese con 116.000 copie retail vendute su PlayStation 4 nei primi tre giorni di presenza sul mercato.

Il primo episodio della serie debuttò con 352.000 copie nel lontano 2001 mentre Devil May Cry 2 apri con 309.000 unità. Devil May Cry 3 Dante's Awakening piazzò 183.000 copie mentre Devil May Cry 4 ha venduto al lancio 212.000 copie su PS3 e 40.000 su Xbox 360.

Classifica Software Giapponese 13 marzo 2019

[PS4] Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom, 03/08/19) – 116,202

[NSW] Super Smash Bros Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 23,407 (2,932,439)

[NSW] New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 20,101 (499,543)

[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 12,301 (2,166,999)

[NSW] Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu & Eevee (Nintendo, 11/16/18) – 11,394 (1,526,105)

[3DS] Kirby's Extra Epic Yarn (Nintendo, 03/07/19) – 10,607

[NSW] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 9,838 (1,317,346)

[NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 9,230 (1,046,789)

[NSW] Minecraft Nintendo Switch Edition (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 8,350 (632,871)

[NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 7,739 (2,955,316)

[PS4] Dead or Alive 6 (Koei Tecmo, 03/01/19) – 5,223 (31,665)

[PS4] Anthem (Electronic Arts, 02/22/19) – 5,204 (103,510)

[PS4] Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix, 01/25/19) – 4,518 (785,569)

[PS4] Jump Force (Bandai Namco, 02/14/19) – 4,492 (107,512)

[PS4] Left Alive (Square Enix, 02/28/19) – 3,530 (21,152)

[PS4] Resident Evil 2 (Capcom, 01/25/19) – 3,415 (352,193)

[PS4] NieR Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition (Square Enix, 02/21/19) – 3,363 (31,313)

[PS4] Far Cry New Dawn (Ubisoft, 02/15/19) – 2,859 (47,527)

[NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18) – 2,788 (740,899)

[NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 2,693 (1,960,058)

Sul fronte hardware, Nintendo Switch domina con 69.000 pezzi venduti, a seguire PS4 con 25.000 e PlayStation 4 PRO con 7.000 unità. Fanalino di coda per Xbox One X a quota 83 pezzi e Xbox One con 14 unità vendute.