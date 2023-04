Macché Diablo 4: Blizzard svela Diablo XII, il Pesce d'Aprile con kart e veri demoni!

The people ask so we give.



We’re skipping Diablo V-XI. Prepare for Diablo XII.



We’ll bring the fires of Hell right to you! In real life. Right now. At your door. pic.twitter.com/2uaTK1gwA1 — Diablo (@Diablo) April 1, 2023

Gangway, road hog! Haha.



Introducing Diablo XII's Kart Mode! Race with your friends through:

🚗 Lilith's Speedway

🚗 Wirt's Speedway

🚗 Inarius? Oh You Bet He's Got A Speedway



Zoom Zoom! pic.twitter.com/azfdJUCjCH — Diablo (@Diablo) April 1, 2023

If you thought hardcorest mode was too easy, boy do we have something for you!



Draw a pentagram and bring forth your demon friends! Laugh in terror as they realistically rend you! pic.twitter.com/H95iedzil2 — Diablo (@Diablo) April 1, 2023