Diablo 4 Stagione del Sangue, arrivano i vampiri: data e orario dell'evento

Get the gory details on what's coming in the Season of Blood from the first of two Dev Update Livestreams.



💀 New Season Info

🩸 Vampiric Powers

⚔️ QoL Changes



📅 October 4

🕚 11AM PDThttps://t.co/dfh2qw6Kh2 pic.twitter.com/s51Xjkwr6p