Diablo 4, è ufficiale: appuntamento alla prossima settimana per conoscere la Season 1

Next Thursday we have a BIG ol Diablo family Developer Update stream!



We talk about the new class coming to #DiabloImmortal and Season 1 in #DiabloIV!



Lots and lots to talk about.



July 6th - 11AM PDThttps://t.co/MzmHRt3JSdhttps://t.co/kFq2hwQfje pic.twitter.com/7LBkhS5hJu