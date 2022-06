Diablo Immortal e i $100K necessari per potenziare al massimo un eroe: risponde Blizzard

Hey Ziz, I have been pretty up front in many interviews (though apparently not in this post) that gear was the 12 item slots. In many interviews I also clearly state that money can advance gems and legendary gems. I’m sorry this wasn’t clear here. 1/

<3 thanks for asking.



I don't like it if information is misleading. There's a difference between players liking or not liking a game based on it's merits (which I can accept, not every game is for everybody) vs. liking or not liking a game based on misinformation surrounding it.