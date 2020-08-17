DiRT 5: svelata la soundtrack con Pearl Jam e Chemical Brothers, disponibile su Spotify
Antonio Izzo
Mancano ancora due mesi al lancio di DiRT 5, ma i ragazzi di Codemasters hanno già selezionato i brani che accompagneranno tutti i piloti digitali sui tracciati sterrati di tutto il mondo.
L'eclettica selezione include 40 canzoni firmate da leggende come i Pearl Jam, i Prodigy e i Chemical Brothers, oltre che da nuove leve come Sports Team, The Mysterines e YUNGBLUD. Ecco la soundtrack completa:
- American Authors – Microphone (Habitat Remix)
- Arkells – Years In The Making
- Barns Courtney – Fun Never Ends
- Car Seat Headrest – Hollywood
- Chaka Khan – Like Sugar
- Child of the Parish – Thread The Needles Eye
- Dinosaur Pile-Up – Back Foot
- EOB: Ed O’Brien – Shangri-La – Spike Stent Edit
- Floating Points – LesAlpx
- Foals – In Degrees
- Hero The Band – Shout
- Hockey Dad – I Missed Out
- Inhaler – We Have To Move On
- Jamie N Commons – Let’s Do It Till We Get It Right
- John J Presley – Left
- Mason – Dance, Shake, Move
- New Found Glory – Hit or Miss
- Noisy – Oi ATM
- Oh The Larceny – Check It Out
- Pearl Jam – Who Ever Said
- Sports Team – The Races
- Starcrawler – Home Alone
- Stormzy – Pop Boy (ft. Aitch)
- Tesla – Tied To The Tracks
- The Academic – SUPERLIKE
- The Amazons – Mother
- The Bloody Beetroots + Jet – My Name Is Thunder
- The Chemical Brothers – Bango
- The Hara – Friends
- The Heavy – A Whole Lot of Love
- The Killers – Caution
- The Mysterines – Gasoline
- The Prodigy – Timebomb Zone
- The Sherlocks – Magic Man
- The Shoes – Time to Dance (Sebastian Remix)
- Twin Atlantic – Volcano
- Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown – Drive Me Mad
- Weshly Arms – Never Be The Same
- Wolfmother – Chase The Feeling (feat. Chris Cester)
- YUNGBLUD – Tin Pan Boy
Durante le gare potrete ascoltare i brani in due differenti modalità: 3D, con la musica che cambia in maniera dinamica quando attraversate determinati punti di interesse, oppure 2D, con i brani riprodotti in maniera continua. Non mancheranno ovviamente delle opzioni per la regolazione del volume e la possibilità di disattivare completamente l'accompagnamento musicale.
La selezione può già essere ascoltata su Spotify a questo indirizzo. Codemasters ha anche specificato che la tracklist è destinata ad espandersi ulteriormente nei prossimi mesi. DiRT 5, ricordiamo, verrà lanciato il 16 ottobre su PlayStation 4, Xbox One e PC, ed entro la fine dell'anno su PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series X con un upgrade gratuito dalle versioni di precedente generazione.
Altri contenuti per DiRT 5
- DiRT 5 si prepara a sfrecciare su PC: ecco i requisiti minimi e consigliati
- DiRT 5, piccolo posticipo per il racing game: la versione next gen attesa nel 2020
- DiRT 5: ghiaccio bollente nel video gameplay sulle gare Ice Breaker
- DiRT 5: il circuito Stampede dell'Arizona al centro del nuovo video gameplay
- DiRT 5: gli eventi Path Finder nel nuovo video gameplay
DiRT 5
- In Uscita su
- Pc
- PS5
- Xbox One X
- Xbox Series X
- Xbox One
- PS4
- Date di Pubblicazione
- Pc : 09/10/2020
- PS5 : 09/10/2020
- Xbox One X : 09/10/2020
- Xbox Series X : 09/10/2020
- Xbox One : 09/10/2020
- PS4 : 09/10/2020
- Genere: Racing Game Arcade
- Sviluppatore: Codemasters
- Publisher: Codemasters
Quanto attendi: DiRT 5
Hype totali: 27
Contenuti più Letti
- 43 commentiPS5: le voci sulla cattiva gestione del 4K sono solo una bufala
- 55 commentiThe Last of Us Parte 2 infrange altri record: terzo miglior gioco Sony nella storia USA
- 19 commentiNieR Reincarnation: il nuovo gioco della serie di Yoko Taro
- 59 commentiHalo Infinite X Monster: la promozione potrebbe aver svelato il prezzo di Xbox Series X?
- 55 commentiPS5 e Series X: la finestra di lancio è stata svelata dal bundle di Fortnite con Joker?
- 21 commentiGhost of Tsushima, Sony lancia una gara per i dipendenti: premio speciale al Platino!
- 14 commentiMarvel's Avengers, sorpresa: c'è anche Spider-Man sulla cover PS4!
- 9 commentiHyperScape Recensione: la rivoluzione dei battle royale secondo Ubisoft
- 3 commentiDestiny 2: dopo 20 anni in Bungie, uno sviluppatore riceve in regalo una vera Arma Esotica
- 14 commentiMiles Morales PS5 vs Spider-Man PS4: le differenze tra i due giochi!