DiRT 5: svelata la soundtrack con Pearl Jam e Chemical Brothers, disponibile su Spotify

Mancano ancora due mesi al lancio di DiRT 5, ma i ragazzi di Codemasters hanno già selezionato i brani che accompagneranno tutti i piloti digitali sui tracciati sterrati di tutto il mondo.

L'eclettica selezione include 40 canzoni firmate da leggende come i Pearl Jam, i Prodigy e i Chemical Brothers, oltre che da nuove leve come Sports Team, The Mysterines e YUNGBLUD. Ecco la soundtrack completa:

American Authors – Microphone (Habitat Remix)

Arkells – Years In The Making

Barns Courtney – Fun Never Ends

Car Seat Headrest – Hollywood

Chaka Khan – Like Sugar

Child of the Parish – Thread The Needles Eye

Dinosaur Pile-Up – Back Foot

EOB: Ed O’Brien – Shangri-La – Spike Stent Edit

Floating Points – LesAlpx

Foals – In Degrees

Hero The Band – Shout

Hockey Dad – I Missed Out

Inhaler – We Have To Move On

Jamie N Commons – Let’s Do It Till We Get It Right

John J Presley – Left

Mason – Dance, Shake, Move

New Found Glory – Hit or Miss

Noisy – Oi ATM

Oh The Larceny – Check It Out

Pearl Jam – Who Ever Said

Sports Team – The Races

Starcrawler – Home Alone

Stormzy – Pop Boy (ft. Aitch)

Tesla – Tied To The Tracks

The Academic – SUPERLIKE

The Amazons – Mother

The Bloody Beetroots + Jet – My Name Is Thunder

The Chemical Brothers – Bango

The Hara – Friends

The Heavy – A Whole Lot of Love

The Killers – Caution

The Mysterines – Gasoline

The Prodigy – Timebomb Zone

The Sherlocks – Magic Man

The Shoes – Time to Dance (Sebastian Remix)

Twin Atlantic – Volcano

Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown – Drive Me Mad

Weshly Arms – Never Be The Same

Wolfmother – Chase The Feeling (feat. Chris Cester)

YUNGBLUD – Tin Pan Boy

Durante le gare potrete ascoltare i brani in due differenti modalità: 3D, con la musica che cambia in maniera dinamica quando attraversate determinati punti di interesse, oppure 2D, con i brani riprodotti in maniera continua. Non mancheranno ovviamente delle opzioni per la regolazione del volume e la possibilità di disattivare completamente l'accompagnamento musicale.

La selezione può già essere ascoltata su Spotify a questo indirizzo. Codemasters ha anche specificato che la tracklist è destinata ad espandersi ulteriormente nei prossimi mesi. DiRT 5, ricordiamo, verrà lanciato il 16 ottobre su PlayStation 4, Xbox One e PC, ed entro la fine dell'anno su PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series X con un upgrade gratuito dalle versioni di precedente generazione.