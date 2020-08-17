Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
  1. HOME
  2. DiRT 5
  3. Notizie

DiRT 5: svelata la soundtrack con Pearl Jam e Chemical Brothers, disponibile su Spotify

DiRT 5: svelata la soundtrack con Pearl Jam e Chemical Brothers, disponibile su Spotify
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

Mancano ancora due mesi al lancio di DiRT 5, ma i ragazzi di Codemasters hanno già selezionato i brani che accompagneranno tutti i piloti digitali sui tracciati sterrati di tutto il mondo.

L'eclettica selezione include 40 canzoni firmate da leggende come i Pearl Jam, i Prodigy e i Chemical Brothers, oltre che da nuove leve come Sports Team, The Mysterines e YUNGBLUD. Ecco la soundtrack completa:

  • American Authors – Microphone (Habitat Remix)
  • Arkells – Years In The Making
  • Barns Courtney – Fun Never Ends
  • Car Seat Headrest – Hollywood
  • Chaka Khan – Like Sugar
  • Child of the Parish – Thread The Needles Eye
  • Dinosaur Pile-Up – Back Foot
  • EOB: Ed O’Brien – Shangri-La – Spike Stent Edit
  • Floating Points – LesAlpx
  • Foals – In Degrees
  • Hero The Band – Shout
  • Hockey Dad – I Missed Out
  • Inhaler – We Have To Move On
  • Jamie N Commons – Let’s Do It Till We Get It Right
  • John J Presley – Left
  • Mason – Dance, Shake, Move
  • New Found Glory – Hit or Miss
  • Noisy – Oi ATM
  • Oh The Larceny – Check It Out
  • Pearl Jam – Who Ever Said
  • Sports Team – The Races
  • Starcrawler – Home Alone
  • Stormzy – Pop Boy (ft. Aitch)
  • Tesla – Tied To The Tracks
  • The Academic – SUPERLIKE
  • The Amazons – Mother
  • The Bloody Beetroots + Jet – My Name Is Thunder
  • The Chemical Brothers – Bango
  • The Hara – Friends
  • The Heavy – A Whole Lot of Love
  • The Killers – Caution
  • The Mysterines – Gasoline
  • The Prodigy – Timebomb Zone
  • The Sherlocks – Magic Man
  • The Shoes – Time to Dance (Sebastian Remix)
  • Twin Atlantic – Volcano
  • Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown – Drive Me Mad
  • Weshly Arms – Never Be The Same
  • Wolfmother – Chase The Feeling (feat. Chris Cester)
  • YUNGBLUD – Tin Pan Boy

Durante le gare potrete ascoltare i brani in due differenti modalità: 3D, con la musica che cambia in maniera dinamica quando attraversate determinati punti di interesse, oppure 2D, con i brani riprodotti in maniera continua. Non mancheranno ovviamente delle opzioni per la regolazione del volume e la possibilità di disattivare completamente l'accompagnamento musicale.

La selezione può già essere ascoltata su Spotify a questo indirizzo. Codemasters ha anche specificato che la tracklist è destinata ad espandersi ulteriormente nei prossimi mesi. DiRT 5, ricordiamo, verrà lanciato il 16 ottobre su PlayStation 4, Xbox One e PC, ed entro la fine dell'anno su PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series X con un upgrade gratuito dalle versioni di precedente generazione.

Quanto è interessante?
1
provato

DiRT 5: al volante del racing game in uscita anche su PS5 e Xbox Series X

Altri contenuti per DiRT 5

  1. Nuova settimana su Twitch: da Microsoft Flight Simulator a Battletoads e Marvel's Avengers
  2. Sonic the Hedgehog sfreccia su Super Nintendo: tech demo analizzata da Digital Foundry