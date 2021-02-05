Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Disgaea 6 è la più alta nuova entrata della settimana in Giappone, Switch sopra 100.000

Famitsu ha pubblicato la classifica giapponese della settimana che va dal 25 al 31 gennaio. Disgaea 6 Defiance of Destiny è la più alta nuova entrata della settimana con 23.000 copie vendute su Nintendo Switch e poco più di 15.000 su PlayStation 4 per un totale di 39.312 unità vendute al lancio.

Per fare un confronto Disgaea 5 Alliance of Vengeance aprì nell'aprile 2015 con 22.725 copie vendute solo su PlayStation 4. Disgaea 6 non può nulla in ogni caso contro Momotaro Dentetsu Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! capace questa settimana di vendere altre 73.000 copie per un totale di oltre 1.7 milioni sul mercato retail.

Classifica Giochi Giappone

  1. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! – 73,362 (1,789,756)
  2. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 42,124 (2,316,011)
  3. [NSW] Animal Crossing New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 25,151 (6,606,006)
  4. [NSW] Disgaea 6 Defiance of Destiny (Nippon Ichi Software, 01/28/21) – 23,551
  5. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 17,503 (3,638,441)
  6. [PS4] Disgaea 6 Defiance of Destiny (Nippon Ichi Software, 01/28/21) – 15,761
  7. [NSW] Super Smash Bros Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 11,220 (4,133,863)
  8. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 10,546 (1,797,233)
  9. [NSW] Clubhouse Games 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 10,411 (623,205)
  10. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 9,514 (3,762,719)
  11. [NSW] Pokemon Spada e Scudo (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 9,163 (3,947,256)
  12. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 6,662 (1,811,902)
  13. [NSW] Buddy Mission BOND (Nintendo, 01/29/21) – 6,531 (New)
  14. [NSW] Sakuna Of Rice and Ruin (Marvelous, 11/12/20) – 6,056 (128,442)
  15. [NSW] Umineko When They Cry Saku Nekobako to Musou no Koukyoukyoku – 5,821
  16. [NSW] Re:ZERO Starting Life in Another World The Prophecy of the Throne
  17. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 5,032 (1,765,762)
  18. [NSW] Pikmin 3 Deluxe (Nintendo, 10/30/20) – 4,834 (532,285)
  19. [NSW] Fitness Boxing 2 Rhythm & Exercise (Imagineer, 12/03/20) – 4,340 (64,698)
  20. [NSW] Human Fall Flat (Teyon Japan, 06/25/20) – 4,164 (112,345)
  21. [NSW] Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Nintendo, 09/18/20) – 4,114 (551,663)
  22. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 4,072 (1,027,859)
  23. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S Echi di un'Era Perduta Edizione Definitiva (New Price) – 3,963 (58,653)
  24. [NSW] Gal Gun Returns (Inti Creates, 01/28/21) – 3,718 (New)
  25. [NSW] Hyrule Warriors L'Era della Calamità (Koei Tecmo, 11/20/20) – 3,429 (338,046)
  26. [PS4] Umineko When They Cry Saku Nekobako to Musou no Koukyoukyoku – 3,361
  27. [PS4] Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World The Prophecy of the Throne
  28. [NSW] Marchen Forest. Mylne and the Forest Gift – 2,686
  29. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 2,652 (2,206,067)
  30. [NSW] Pokemon Spada e Scudo + Expansion Pass – 2,584 (194,310)

Classifica Hardware Giappone

  1. Nintendo Switch – 87,463 (14,964,665)
  2. Nintendo Switch Lite – 26,707 (3,251,098)
  3. PlayStation 5 – 23,619 (269,576)
  4. PlayStation 4 – 3,854 (7,750,544)
  5. PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,329 (57,994)
  6. New 2DS XL + 2DS – 588 (1,153,594)
  7. Xbox Series X – 562 (26,128)
  8. Xbox Series S – 537 (7,222)
  9. PlayStation 4 Pro – 19 (1,575,600)

Sul fronte hardware, Switch e Switch Lite superano quota 100.000 console vendute, segue PlayStation 5 con 23.000 unità e PS4 con poco meno di 4.000 pezzi, fanalino di coda per PlayStation 4 PRO con 19 unità. Xbox Series X ha piazzato 562 pezzi tallonata da Xbox Series S a quota 537.

FONTE: Famitsu
