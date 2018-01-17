Dissidia Final Fantasy NT per PS4 debutta al primo posto della classifica giapponese

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT , uscito l'11 gennaio in Giappone, debutta al primo posto delal classifica giapponese con 105.000 copie vendute nella settimana di lancio. Secondo posto percon 34.000 copie, a seguirecon 28.000 unità.

Classifica Giapponese (tra parentesi, le vendite totali)

In Top Ten trovano spazio anche Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna, Mario Party The Top 100 e The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild.

[PS4] Dissidia Final Fantasy NT (Square Enix, 01/11/18) – 105,667 [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 34,632 (1,917,342) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 28,193 (1,536,340) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 22,836 (1,238,435) [3DS] Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna (Nintendo, 11/17/17) – 21,494 (1,498,509) [3DS] Mario Party The Top 100 (Nintendo, 12/28/17) – 20,320 (124,319) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 12,415 (815,227) [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5 (D3 Publisher, 12/07/17) – 10,717 (212,130) [3DS] Yokai Watch Busters 2 Treasure Legend Banbaraya Sword/Magnum – 7,851 (473,836) [NSW] ARMS (Nintendo, 06/16/17) – 7,352 (346,681) [PS4] Call of Duty: WWII (SIE, 11/03/17) – 7,185 (369,194) [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 6,886 (377,919) [3DS] Animal Crossing:New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 4,806 (362,509) [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Nintendo, 12/01/17) – 4,476 (172,676) [NSW] Super Bomberman R (Konami, 03/03/17) – 4,134 (145,029) [NSW] Snipperclips Plus Cut It Out Together (NIntendo, 11/10/17) – 3,215 (47,124) [3DS] Kirby Battle Royale (Nintendo, 11/30/17) – 2,959 (142,524) [PS4] Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Limited Edition Included) (Sega, 12/07/17) – 2,908 (195,332) [PSV] Minecraft PlayStation Vita Edition (SIE, 03/19/17) – 2,842 (1,276,619) [NSW] Monster Hunter XX (Capcom, 08/25/17) – 2,810 (201,839)

Classifica Hardware (tra parentesi, le vendite della settimana precedente)

Nintendo Switch – 37,500 (146,006) PlayStation 4 – 32,890 (75,344) PlayStation 4 Pro – 10,918 (16,339) New 2DS XL – 9,929 (28,237) New 3DS XL – 5,270 (12,246) PlayStation Vita – 4,388 (11,929) 2DS – 1,656 (5,254) Xbox One – 107 (190) Xbox One X – 6 (9)

Sul fronte hardware, Nintendo Switch continua a dominare la classifica, seguito da PS4 e PlayStation 4 Pro. Fanalino di coda per Xbox One e Xbox One X con rispettivamente 107 e 6 unità vendute.