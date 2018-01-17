Everyeye.it

I Wanna Be The Guy
Francesco rischia la vita in uno dei giochi più duri del web
Dissidia Final Fantasy NT per PS4 debutta al primo posto della classifica giapponese

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT, uscito l'11 gennaio in Giappone, debutta al primo posto delal classifica giapponese con 105.000 copie vendute nella settimana di lancio. Secondo posto per Splatoon 2 con 34.000 copie, a seguire Super Mario Odyssey con 28.000 unità.

Classifica Giapponese (tra parentesi, le vendite totali)
In Top Ten trovano spazio anche Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna, Mario Party The Top 100 e The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild.

  1. [PS4] Dissidia Final Fantasy NT (Square Enix, 01/11/18) – 105,667
  2. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 34,632 (1,917,342)
  3. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 28,193 (1,536,340)
  4. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 22,836 (1,238,435)
  5. [3DS] Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna (Nintendo, 11/17/17) – 21,494 (1,498,509)
  6. [3DS] Mario Party The Top 100 (Nintendo, 12/28/17) – 20,320 (124,319)
  7. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 12,415 (815,227)
  8. [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5 (D3 Publisher, 12/07/17) – 10,717 (212,130)
  9. [3DS] Yokai Watch Busters 2 Treasure Legend Banbaraya Sword/Magnum – 7,851 (473,836)
  10. [NSW] ARMS (Nintendo, 06/16/17) – 7,352 (346,681)
  11. [PS4] Call of Duty: WWII (SIE, 11/03/17) – 7,185 (369,194)
  12. [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 6,886 (377,919)
  13. [3DS] Animal Crossing:New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 4,806 (362,509)
  14. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Nintendo, 12/01/17) – 4,476 (172,676)
  15. [NSW] Super Bomberman R (Konami, 03/03/17) – 4,134 (145,029)
  16. [NSW] Snipperclips Plus Cut It Out Together (NIntendo, 11/10/17) – 3,215 (47,124)
  17. [3DS] Kirby Battle Royale (Nintendo, 11/30/17) – 2,959 (142,524)
  18. [PS4] Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Limited Edition Included) (Sega, 12/07/17) – 2,908 (195,332)
  19. [PSV] Minecraft PlayStation Vita Edition (SIE, 03/19/17) – 2,842 (1,276,619)
  20. [NSW] Monster Hunter XX (Capcom, 08/25/17) – 2,810 (201,839)

Classifica Hardware (tra parentesi, le vendite della settimana precedente)

  1. Nintendo Switch – 37,500 (146,006)
  2. PlayStation 4 – 32,890 (75,344)
  3. PlayStation 4 Pro – 10,918 (16,339)
  4. New 2DS XL – 9,929 (28,237)
  5. New 3DS XL – 5,270 (12,246)
  6. PlayStation Vita – 4,388 (11,929)
  7. 2DS – 1,656 (5,254)
  8. Xbox One – 107 (190)
  9. Xbox One X – 6 (9)

Sul fronte hardware, Nintendo Switch continua a dominare la classifica, seguito da PS4 e PlayStation 4 Pro. Fanalino di coda per Xbox One e Xbox One X con rispettivamente 107 e 6 unità vendute.

Contenuti più Letti