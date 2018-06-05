Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Divinity Original Sin, Pure Farming 2018 e Spintires MudRunner tra i nuovi Deals with Gold

Come ogni martedì, tornano i Deals with Gold su Xbox Store, con tantissimi giochi per Xbox One e Xbox 360 in vendita a prezzi scontati per gli abbonati Gold, non mancano inoltre promozioni speciali per gli utenti Silver.

Sconti Xbox One
Tra i giochi Xbox One in promozione troviamo Divinity Original Sin, Nightmare Boy, Lock's Quest e Pure Farming 2018, segnaliamo inoltre che gli addon Final Stand e In The Of The Name of Tsar per Battlefield 4 e Battlefield 1 sono ora completamente gratuiti:

  • A Boy and His Blob* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Anima: Gate of Memories* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Anoxemia* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Bleed 2 Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Castles* Xbox One Game 80% DWG
  • Dead Alliance* Xbox One Game 70% DWG
  • Dead Alliance: Multiplayer Edition* Xbox One Game 70% DWG
  • Demon´s Crystals* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Divinity Original Sin* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Ginger: Beyond the Crystal* Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • Goosebumps: The Game* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Heart & Slash* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Lock’s Quest* Xbox One Game 70% DWG
  • Nightmare Boy* Xbox One Game 33% DWG
  • R.B.I. Baseball 18 Xbox One Game 15% Spotlight
  • Runbow Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Runbow: Anime Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight
  • Runbow: Extra Val-Hue Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight
  • Runbow: New Costume and Music Bundle Add-On 50% Spotlight
  • Runbow: Professionals Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight
  • Runbow: Satura’s Space Adventure Add-On 50% Spotlight
  • Runbow: Steampunk Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight
  • Runbow: Winter Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight
  • The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight
  • Tour de France 2018 (pre-order) Xbox One Game 10% Spotlight
  • Pure Farming 2018 Digital Deluxe Edition* Xbox One Game 35% DWG
  • Pure Farming 2018* Xbox One Game 30% DWG
  • Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Spintires: MudRunner* Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
  • The Dwarves* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • The Technomancer* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera* Xbox One Game 70% DWG
  • Vostok Inc* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Zenith* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Battlefield 1 In the Name of the Tsar Add-On 100% Spotlight
  • Battlefield 4 Final Stand Add-On 100% Spotlight
  • Omega Strike (pre-order) Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight

Offerte Xbox 360

  • Goosebumps: The Game* Games On Demand 50% DWG
  • Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas* Backward Compatible** 35% DWG
  • Guncraft: Blocked and Loaded * Games On Demand 50% DWG
  • Midnight Club: Los Angeles Complete* Backward Compatible** 35% DWG
  • Rockstar Table Tennis* Backward Compatible** 60% DWG
  • Red Dead Redemption Backward Compatible 67% Spotlight

I giochi contrassegnati dal simbolo * (Asterisco) sono in promozione anche per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Silver. Tutte le offerte indicate termineranno il 12 giugno, avete già deciso cosa comprare?

