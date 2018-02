Donald Trump su videogiochi e film violenti: "influenzano le menti dei ragazzi"

At meeting on school safety, President Trump says violence in video games and movies is responsible for shaping young people’s thoughts: “We have to do something about maybe what they’re seeing” https://t.co/VfXvVkwQmq pic.twitter.com/vbt2t0dhtm

Florida shooting survivor on Trump’s comment about video games: “That’s just a really pathetic excuse… I grew up playing video games… first-person shooter games and I would never, ever dream of taking the lives of any of my peers so it’s just pathetic” https://t.co/VfXvVkwQmq pic.twitter.com/rBmbqf6dQS