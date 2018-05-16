Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze e Switch ancora in testa alla classifica giapponese

Come ogni mercoledì, Media Create ha diffuso i dati di vendita giapponesi relativi all'ultima settimana (compresa tra il 7 e il 13 maggio). In cima alla classifica troviamo ancora una volta Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze e Nintendo Switch.

Classifica Software

  1. Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze – Switch – 25,886/114,307
  2. Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball – PS4 – 15,172/179,432
  3. Splatoon 2 – Switch – 12,966/2,310,403
  4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Switch – 10,383/1,532,201
  5. Nintendo Labo: Variety Kit – Switch – 9,818/158,385
  6. Kirby Star Allies – Switch – 9,414/492,230
  7. God of War – PS4 – 6,473/98,579
  8. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Switch – 5,754/986,181
  9. Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball – PS Vita – 5,580/79,882
  10. Super Mario Odyssey – Switch – 4,597/1,721,235
  11. The Snack World Trejarers Gold – Switch – 4,318/78,956
  12. Pokémon Ultra Sun/Ultra Moon – 3DS – 3,125/1,631,988
  13. Rainbow Six: Advanced Edition – PS4 – 2,581/51,295
  14. Nintendo Labo – Robot Kit – Switch – 2,146/43,149
  15. Cities Skylines PS4 Edition – PS4 – 1,977/27,066
  16. Far Cry5 – PS4 –1,960/133,748
  17. Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome amiibo – 3DS – 1,884/407,189
  18. 1-2-Switch – Switch –1,866/443,548
  19. ARMS – Switch – 1,714/405,118
  20. Detective Pikachu – 3DS – 1,637/79,050

Classifica Hardware

  1. Nintendo Switch – 31,720
  2. PlayStation 4 – 12,534
  3. PlayStation 4 Pro – 5,154
  4. New Nintendo 2DS XL – 3,639
  5. New Nintendo 3DS XL – 2,331
  6. PlayStation Vita – 2,229
  7. Nintendo 2DS – 384
  8. Xbox One – 126
  9. Xbox One X – 42

Anche combinando le vendite di PS4 e PS4 Pro, Nintendo Switch si è riconfermata come la console più venduta in Giappone della scorsa settima. Per quanto riguarda la classifica software, invece, ricordiamo che Media Create considera nel conteggio soltanto le copie retail (escludendo quelle digitali). Ottimi risultati dunque per Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze, con Splatoon 2 nuovamente posizionato nel podio.

