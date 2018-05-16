Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze e Switch ancora in testa alla classifica giapponese

Come ogni mercoledì, Media Create ha diffuso i dati di vendita giapponesi relativi all'ultima settimana (compresa tra il 7 e il 13 maggio). In cima alla classifica troviamo ancora una volta Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze e Nintendo Switch.
Classifica Software
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze – Switch – 25,886/114,307
- Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball – PS4 – 15,172/179,432
- Splatoon 2 – Switch – 12,966/2,310,403
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Switch – 10,383/1,532,201
- Nintendo Labo: Variety Kit – Switch – 9,818/158,385
- Kirby Star Allies – Switch – 9,414/492,230
- God of War – PS4 – 6,473/98,579
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Switch – 5,754/986,181
- Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball – PS Vita – 5,580/79,882
- Super Mario Odyssey – Switch – 4,597/1,721,235
- The Snack World Trejarers Gold – Switch – 4,318/78,956
- Pokémon Ultra Sun/Ultra Moon – 3DS – 3,125/1,631,988
- Rainbow Six: Advanced Edition – PS4 – 2,581/51,295
- Nintendo Labo – Robot Kit – Switch – 2,146/43,149
- Cities Skylines PS4 Edition – PS4 – 1,977/27,066
- Far Cry5 – PS4 –1,960/133,748
- Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome amiibo – 3DS – 1,884/407,189
- 1-2-Switch – Switch –1,866/443,548
- ARMS – Switch – 1,714/405,118
- Detective Pikachu – 3DS – 1,637/79,050
Classifica Hardware
- Nintendo Switch – 31,720
- PlayStation 4 – 12,534
- PlayStation 4 Pro – 5,154
- New Nintendo 2DS XL – 3,639
- New Nintendo 3DS XL – 2,331
- PlayStation Vita – 2,229
- Nintendo 2DS – 384
- Xbox One – 126
- Xbox One X – 42
Anche combinando le vendite di PS4 e PS4 Pro, Nintendo Switch si è riconfermata come la console più venduta in Giappone della scorsa settima. Per quanto riguarda la classifica software, invece, ricordiamo che Media Create considera nel conteggio soltanto le copie retail (escludendo quelle digitali). Ottimi risultati dunque per Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze, con Splatoon 2 nuovamente posizionato nel podio.