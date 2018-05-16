Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze e Switch ancora in testa alla classifica giapponese

Come ogni mercoledì, Media Create ha diffuso i dati di vendita giapponesi relativi all'ultima settimana (compresa tra il 7 e il 13 maggio). In cima alla classifica troviamo ancora una volta Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze e Nintendo Switch.

Classifica Software

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze – Switch – 25,886/114,307 Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball – PS4 – 15,172/179,432 Splatoon 2 – Switch – 12,966/2,310,403 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Switch – 10,383/1,532,201 Nintendo Labo: Variety Kit – Switch – 9,818/158,385 Kirby Star Allies – Switch – 9,414/492,230 God of War – PS4 – 6,473/98,579 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Switch – 5,754/986,181 Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball – PS Vita – 5,580/79,882 Super Mario Odyssey – Switch – 4,597/1,721,235 The Snack World Trejarers Gold – Switch – 4,318/78,956 Pokémon Ultra Sun/Ultra Moon – 3DS – 3,125/1,631,988 Rainbow Six: Advanced Edition – PS4 – 2,581/51,295 Nintendo Labo – Robot Kit – Switch – 2,146/43,149 Cities Skylines PS4 Edition – PS4 – 1,977/27,066 Far Cry5 – PS4 –1,960/133,748 Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome amiibo – 3DS – 1,884/407,189 1-2-Switch – Switch –1,866/443,548 ARMS – Switch – 1,714/405,118 Detective Pikachu – 3DS – 1,637/79,050

Classifica Hardware

Nintendo Switch – 31,720 PlayStation 4 – 12,534 PlayStation 4 Pro – 5,154 New Nintendo 2DS XL – 3,639 New Nintendo 3DS XL – 2,331 PlayStation Vita – 2,229 Nintendo 2DS – 384 Xbox One – 126 Xbox One X – 42

Anche combinando le vendite di PS4 e PS4 Pro, Nintendo Switch si è riconfermata come la console più venduta in Giappone della scorsa settima. Per quanto riguarda la classifica software, invece, ricordiamo che Media Create considera nel conteggio soltanto le copie retail (escludendo quelle digitali). Ottimi risultati dunque per Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze, con Splatoon 2 nuovamente posizionato nel podio.