DOOM incontra Animal Crossing nei crossover della community su Eternal e New Horizons!

Animal Crossing and Doom Eternal have the same launch date. I wish the best for both games <3



Have a good night.#DoomEternal #DOOM #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons #AnimalCrossing #isabelle pic.twitter.com/lFLoiezfs0 — ☠️ Frenks 🔞 (@frankdrawings) February 19, 2020

With Animal Crossing New Horizons and Doom Eternal both coming out on the same day on March 20th, it's only natural I draw this crossover. Sorry.#AnimalCrossingNewHorizons #AnimalCrossing #DoomEternal #doom pic.twitter.com/yHNPCRIngd — Ry-Spirit (@RySpirit) February 19, 2020