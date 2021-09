Doom: Margaret Thatcher in versione demoniaca rivive in una folle mod

On September 24th, Margaret Thatcher will rise from her grave. Only you can send her back to Hell.



3D: Doom Daddy Digital is proud to present 𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐑'𝐒 𝐓𝐄𝐂𝐇𝐁𝐀𝐒𝐄, a new 𝙳𝙾𝙾𝙼 adventure for PC, Mac, Linux and whatever the hell you want to try running it on. pic.twitter.com/ssSwk45EoS