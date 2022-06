Doom non conosce confini: ora può essere giocato tramite un mattoncino LEGO!

I wired the brick up as a very small external monitor, so you can, for instance, play Doom on it. pic.twitter.com/uWK2Uw7Egr

While that one cures, I added the trench run and got capacitive touch working in the studs. pic.twitter.com/dxzEw2uDI9

The new one is more opaque and a closer match to Lego Blue. I also painted the edges of the screen with black lacquer, which got rid of the glowing surround. It’s a very fiddly construction. If I’m going to make more, I need to work on tooling. pic.twitter.com/2AEfSogIfU