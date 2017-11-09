DOOM e Sonic Forces tra le novità del Nintendo eShop

Logo Everyeye.it

Come ogni settimana, il Nintendo eShop si aggiorna con tante novità per Switch e 3DS. Tra i nuovi arrivati, da segnalare sicuramente gli arrivi di DOOM, brutale sparatutto di Bethesda, e Sonic Forces, nuovo capitolo tridimensionale della storica saga di SEGA.

Nintendo Switch

  • DOOM
  • Sonic Forces
  • Farming Simulator: Nintendo Switch Edition
  • Ben 10
  • Snipperclips Plus: Cut it out, together! (DLC, disponibile anche stand-alone retail)
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (pre-download)
  • L.A. Noire (pre-download)
  • Sonic Forces: Shadow Costume (gratis)

Offerte Switch

  • Octodad: Dadliest Catch (€13.99 / £11.99)
  • Cat Quest (€12.99 / £9.99)
  • Heroes of the Monkey Tavern (€9.99 / £8.99)
  • UNO (€9.99 / £7.99)
  • Tallowmere (€6.99 / £6.29)
  • Koi DX (€5.00 / £4.99)
  • Transcripted (€7.99 / £6.99)
  • Spellspire (€9.99 / £8.99)
  • Maria The Witch (€4.99 / £4.49)
  • Rock 'N Racing Off Road DX (€7.99 / £7.19)
  • Street Hoop (€6.99 / £6.29)
  • Sparkle 2 (€6.79 / £5.94 until 16 Novembre)

Nintendo 3DS

  • Bonds of the Skies (KEMCO, €9.99 / £8.99)
  • Hiding Out (Green Lightning, €4.99 / £4.99)
  • Culdcept Revolt - Challenge from Hell; Soltis; Zigzag Tour (DLC)
  • Worcle Worlds (demo)

New Nintendo 3DS

  • RTO

Offerte Nintendo 3DS

  • Fun! Fun! Minigolf TOUCH! (Shin'en Multimedia, €2.24 / £1.87)
  • Real Heroes: Firefighter 3D Download Version (Zordix AB, €4.99 / £4.49)
  • Me and My Pets 3D (Treva Entertainment, €4.99 / £6.24)
  • My Pet School 3D (Treva Entertainment, €9.99 / £8.24)
  • 3D Game Collection (Joindots, €5.24 / £3.74)
  • Atlantic Quest (Joindots, €5.24 / £3.74)
  • Secret Agent Files: Miami (Joindots, €5.99 / £4.49)
  • Kutar Apple (CIRCLE Entertainment, €0.69 / £0.69)
  • Kutar Burger Factory (CIRCLE Entertainment, €0.69 / £0.69))
  • Kutar End Credits (CIRCLE Entertainment, €0.69 / £0.69))
  • Kutar Powder Factory (CIRCLE Entertainment, €0.69 / £0.69)
  • Kutar Ski Lift (CIRCLE Entertainment, €0.69 / £0.69)

Offerte New Nintendo 3DS

  • Super Destronaut 3D (Petite Games, €1.59 / £1.43)
  • FIFTEEN (RCMADIAX, €0.99 / £0.93)

Una settimana piena di occasioni ghiotte per i possessori di console Nintendo: voi cosa sceglierete di acquistare?

FONTE: Nintendo Life
