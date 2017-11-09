DOOM e Sonic Forces tra le novità del Nintendo eShop

Nintendo Switch
- DOOM
- Sonic Forces
- Farming Simulator: Nintendo Switch Edition
- Ben 10
- Snipperclips Plus: Cut it out, together! (DLC, disponibile anche stand-alone retail)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (pre-download)
- L.A. Noire (pre-download)
- Sonic Forces: Shadow Costume (gratis)
Offerte Switch
- Octodad: Dadliest Catch (€13.99 / £11.99)
- Cat Quest (€12.99 / £9.99)
- Heroes of the Monkey Tavern (€9.99 / £8.99)
- UNO (€9.99 / £7.99)
- Tallowmere (€6.99 / £6.29)
- Koi DX (€5.00 / £4.99)
- Transcripted (€7.99 / £6.99)
- Spellspire (€9.99 / £8.99)
- Maria The Witch (€4.99 / £4.49)
- Rock 'N Racing Off Road DX (€7.99 / £7.19)
- Street Hoop (€6.99 / £6.29)
- Sparkle 2 (€6.79 / £5.94 until 16 Novembre)
Nintendo 3DS
- Bonds of the Skies (KEMCO, €9.99 / £8.99)
- Hiding Out (Green Lightning, €4.99 / £4.99)
- Culdcept Revolt - Challenge from Hell; Soltis; Zigzag Tour (DLC)
- Worcle Worlds (demo)
New Nintendo 3DS
- RTO
Offerte Nintendo 3DS
- Fun! Fun! Minigolf TOUCH! (Shin'en Multimedia, €2.24 / £1.87)
- Real Heroes: Firefighter 3D Download Version (Zordix AB, €4.99 / £4.49)
- Me and My Pets 3D (Treva Entertainment, €4.99 / £6.24)
- My Pet School 3D (Treva Entertainment, €9.99 / £8.24)
- 3D Game Collection (Joindots, €5.24 / £3.74)
- Atlantic Quest (Joindots, €5.24 / £3.74)
- Secret Agent Files: Miami (Joindots, €5.99 / £4.49)
- Kutar Apple (CIRCLE Entertainment, €0.69 / £0.69)
- Kutar Burger Factory (CIRCLE Entertainment, €0.69 / £0.69))
- Kutar End Credits (CIRCLE Entertainment, €0.69 / £0.69))
- Kutar Powder Factory (CIRCLE Entertainment, €0.69 / £0.69)
- Kutar Ski Lift (CIRCLE Entertainment, €0.69 / £0.69)
Offerte New Nintendo 3DS
- Super Destronaut 3D (Petite Games, €1.59 / £1.43)
- FIFTEEN (RCMADIAX, €0.99 / £0.93)
Una settimana piena di occasioni ghiotte per i possessori di console Nintendo: voi cosa sceglierete di acquistare?
FONTE: Nintendo Life
