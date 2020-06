Dr Disrespect risponde al ban ma Twitch fa sul serio: partono i rimborsi agli abbonati

Champions Club, Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision... Firm handshakes to all for the support during this difficult time. -Dr Disrespect

Twitch have cancelled subscriptions to Dr Disrespect's channel and are sending out refunds. His emotes are also no longer available.



Here's the email sent out to all subs: