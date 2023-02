Dragon Age: 'EA non ha mai capito la serie', sostiene un ex writer di BioWare

If we're on a kick re-mastering games from the aughts, what about Dragon Age Origins? Its graphics were behind the curve even at the time of release... can you imagine it with brand new PS5-era bells and whistles? 🥳 — David Gaider (@davidgaider) February 23, 2023

I suspect EA would only do it if they thought it would sell like *gold-plated* hotcakes. They've... never really gotten DA, or understood why it sold better than Mass Effect, was my impression. — David Gaider (@davidgaider) February 24, 2023