Dragon Age Origins: l'autore vuole una remaster con grafica PS5 e scene di sesso decenti

If we're on a kick re-mastering games from the aughts, what about Dragon Age Origins? Its graphics were behind the curve even at the time of release... can you imagine it with brand new PS5-era bells and whistles? 🥳

Even Inquisition-level graphics would be great!



Look, all I want is for Morrigan to not have the shoulders of a linebacker and for the sex scenes to not look like someone bashing marionettes together and shouting "now kiss!"