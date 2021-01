Dragon Ball FighterZ: ecco quando verrà mostrato Super Baby 2 in azione

Everything you want to know on Super Baby 2 and more in the next #DBFZ Show on Sunday!



Get ready for an exclusive Super Baby 2 showcase on DBFZ Show #05 with your favorite hosts @Tyrant_UK & @zDamascus



📅January 10th, 2021

🕛8pm CET

📺https://t.co/YKpe2AI0Ro pic.twitter.com/5A1wFdyW8l