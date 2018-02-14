Dragon Ball FighterZ: una mod permette di inserire i brani dell'anime

Nella fattispecie, la mod in questione inserisce i seguenti brani:
- Wasteland (plaine) –> Early Buu saga score
- Town (west city) –> Androids saga score
- Destroyed town –> Dismal futur (OAV Trunks) score
- Tenkaichi Budokai –> every tournaments from DB to DBZ score
- Cell game –> Cell/Gohan SSJ2 saga score
- Space –> DBS Beerus saga score
- Rocky field (champ rocailleux) –> Saiyans saga score
- Namek –> Frieza saga score
- Volcano –> Dramatic Frieza score
- Kaioshinkai –> Late Buu saga score
- Islands –> Dragon ball Tao pai pai & Daimao saga score
- Cave –> Blue & DBZ movie 2 scores
- Splash screen at launch –> something punchy ! You wanna launch the game
- Lobby music –> nice & calm to chill for long time
- Character select screen –> Entering tournament score
- Battle loading –> Dramatic sound !
- Result music –> Epic but calm sound, allowing you to stay on this screen without losing your mind
Cosa ne pesate? La mod può essere scaricata gratuitamente a questo indirizzo, senza dimenticare tutte le altre che sono state pubblicate negli ultimi giorni, come quella che ha importato i modelli di Vegeta Black Rosé e Gohan Blanco. Naturalmente, le mod possono essere applicata soltanto sulla versione PC di Dragon Ball FighterZ.
