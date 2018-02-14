Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it
MHW
Adesso online
FIFA 18 Ultimate Team
Adesso online
Il Green torna a offrire consigli e strategie per FUT
  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Dragon Ball FighterZ
  3. Notizie
  4. Dragon Ball FighterZ: una mod permette di inserire i brani dell'anime

Dragon Ball FighterZ: una mod permette di inserire i brani dell'anime

di
Video kingdom come deliverance a confronto su playstation 4 pro, xbox one x e pc kingdom come deliverance a confronto su playstation 4 pro, xbox one x e pc
Video assassin's creed origins: la modalità discovery tour si mostra in video assassin's creed origins: la modalità discovery tour si mostra in video
Video devil may cry hd collection si mostra in azione; primo episodio gratis per i twitch prime devil may cry hd collection si mostra in azione; primo episodio gratis per i twitch prime
Video destiny 2: giorni scarlatti al via dalle 21:00 di stasera, vediamo il trailer dell'evento destiny 2: giorni scarlatti al via dalle 21:00 di stasera, vediamo il trailer dell'evento
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Una recente mod di Dragon Ball FighterZ permette di sostituire i brani della colonna sonora con oltre 130 ore di musica tratta dall'anime. Per farvi un'idea sul risultato finale potete vedere il filmato in cima alla notizia.

Nella fattispecie, la mod in questione inserisce i seguenti brani:

  • Wasteland (plaine) –> Early Buu saga score
  • Town (west city) –> Androids saga score
  • Destroyed town –> Dismal futur (OAV Trunks) score
  • Tenkaichi Budokai –> every tournaments from DB to DBZ score
  • Cell game –> Cell/Gohan SSJ2 saga score
  • Space –> DBS Beerus saga score
  • Rocky field (champ rocailleux) –> Saiyans saga score
  • Namek –> Frieza saga score
  • Volcano –> Dramatic Frieza score
  • Kaioshinkai –> Late Buu saga score
  • Islands –> Dragon ball Tao pai pai & Daimao saga score
  • Cave –> Blue & DBZ movie 2 scores
  • Splash screen at launch –> something punchy ! You wanna launch the game
  • Lobby music –> nice & calm to chill for long time
  • Character select screen –> Entering tournament score
  • Battle loading –> Dramatic sound !
  • Result music –> Epic but calm sound, allowing you to stay on this screen without losing your mind

Cosa ne pesate? La mod può essere scaricata gratuitamente a questo indirizzo, senza dimenticare tutte le altre che sono state pubblicate negli ultimi giorni, come quella che ha importato i modelli di Vegeta Black Rosé e Gohan Blanco. Naturalmente, le mod possono essere applicata soltanto sulla versione PC di Dragon Ball FighterZ.

Quanto è interessante?
0
Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per Dragon Ball FighterZ

  1. The Evil Within 2: la modalità con visuale in prima persona è ora disponibile
  2. Kingdom Come Deliverance: Video Recensione del nuovo GDR di Warhorse Studios

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Dragon Ball FighterZ
Aggiungi in Collezione
  • In Uscita su
  • Pc
  • PS4
  • Xbox One
  • Date di Pubblicazione
  • Pc : 25/01/2018
  • PS4 : 25/01/2018
  • Xbox One : 25/01/2018
  • Genere: Picchiaduro 2D
  • Sviluppatore: Arc System Works
  • Publisher: Bandai Namco Games
  • Pegi: 12+
  • Lingua: Inglese con Sottotitoli in Italiano
  • +

che voto dai a Dragon Ball FighterZ?

8.4

media su 51 voti
Inserisci il tuo voto

Contenuti più Letti