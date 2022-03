Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Lite, cambio su PS4: il gioco chiude per poi riaprire

We would like to announce that "DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 Lite" will be terminated on March 24, 2022 (JST). There will be a new "DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 Lite" version released around the beginning of April 2022.



Please visit below for more details: https://t.co/FdcNxaaxuR pic.twitter.com/I6ICMvngiT