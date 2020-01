Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: i dataminer hanno scoperto alcuni personaggi nascosti

#KakarotSpoilers Models for 4 Characters have been found in the Kakarot Files! (Thanks to: @BeatzYT3 and @RaimuBruh for letting me know) pic.twitter.com/SDLMlRVPwB

#KakarotSpoilers

Somone on Reddit leaked the fact that Broly was mentioned in the game files, but didn't give any source to which file (https://t.co/nIVkOTsniI)

So I went into the game files to confirm it myself.

If anyone doubts me, the file is messageData.uexp pic.twitter.com/4JqfkOo4Wv